Illinois Attorney, Patrick Markey, Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025
Divorce With Respect Week® is an effort to inform couples about Collaborative Divorce, as an option for divorce without court battles.
People can learn how and what process may be best for them and to be more knowledgeable about divorce.”IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois attorney Patrick Markey will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free, 30-minute consultations for anyone looking to better understand different divorce options and the process behind them. Markey is collaborating with the nationwide initiative Divorce With Respect Week®, which will be March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Week® is an effort to inform couples about Collaborative Divorce, as an option for divorce without court battles.
— Markey
“Divorce With Respect Week® is a great way for people to learn about their options for divorce other than going to court,” said Markey. “People can learn how and what process may be best for them and to be more knowledgeable about divorce.”
Patrick Markey focuses his practice on family law and helps his clients to minimize the destruction that can come from a divorce. He is a strong advocate for the Collaborative Divorce process and mediation. To learn more about Markey and the services he offers at www.markeylaw.com.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week and book a free consultation during Divorce With Respect Week® with Patrick Markey go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.