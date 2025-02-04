Illinois Attorney, Patrick Markey, Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is an effort to inform couples about Collaborative Divorce, as an option for divorce without court battles.

People can learn how and what process may be best for them and to be more knowledgeable about divorce.” — Markey

IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illinois attorney Patrick Markey will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free, 30-minute consultations for anyone looking to better understand different divorce options and the process behind them. Markey is collaborating with the nationwide initiative Divorce With Respect Week, which will be March 3-9, 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis an effort to inform couples about Collaborative Divorce, as an option for divorce without court battles.“Divorce With Respect Weekis a great way for people to learn about their options for divorce other than going to court,” said Markey. “People can learn how and what process may be best for them and to be more knowledgeable about divorce.”Patrick Markey focuses his practice on family law and helps his clients to minimize the destruction that can come from a divorce. He is a strong advocate for the Collaborative Divorce process and mediation. To learn more about Markey and the services he offers at www.markeylaw.com To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week and book a free consultation during Divorce With Respect Weekwith Patrick Markey go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

