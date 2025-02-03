Florida Attorney, Anthony Diaz, to Participate In Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Diaz is joining a national initiative Divorce With Respect Week® which will take place March 3-9 2025

I’m proud to support the Collaborative Divorce process which lets couples make divorce decisions themselves outside of court. ” — Diaz

FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida family law attorney Anthony Diaz will offer 30-minute free consultations for anyone needing more information about their options for divorce. Diaz is joining a national initiative Divorce With Respect Weekwhich will take place March 3-9 2025. Divorce With Respect Weekis designed to educate couples about their options for divorce including Collaborative Divorce which is a no court divorce process.“Divorce With Respect Weekis the perfect time to educate people on this process and how it can be the better way to separate,” said Diaz. “I’m proud to support the Collaborative Divorce process which lets couples make divorce decisions themselves outside of court. It is important that we take advantage of this initiative in educating more people about Collaborative Divorce.”Anthony Diaz was born in Miami, Florida and was an Assistant State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, before opening his private practice. Diaz earned his degree at Stetson University College of Law. Learn more about Diaz and the services he offers at https://anthonydiazlaw.com/ To book a free virtual consultation with Diaz during Divorce With Respect Weekvisit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com , where you will find a list of every participating professional in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.