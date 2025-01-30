Supporting First Responders Fighting Cancer

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the efforts of the State’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s protocols that aim to protect New York’s firefighters and their families during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Studies have shown firefighters are at a higher risk of cancer than the general public, largely due to their exposure to an increased level of toxins found in smoke at structure fires. As part of the 2025 State of the State, Governor Hochul announced new legislation to ban the sale of firefighter gear containing emerging contaminant per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS in New York State to ensure our firefighters have access to the highest quality and safest protective equipment available while mitigating the potential public health and environmental impact of these chemicals.

“Keeping our state’s firefighters safe while they put their lives on the line to protect the people and communities across New York is absolutely critical, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect them from the harmful toxins they come into contact with on the job.” Governor Hochul said, “I’ll continue making sure our firefighters and first responders have all the equipment and resources they need to protect themselves while they work to protect their communities.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York’s firefighters put their lives on the line to keep our communities and loved ones safe every day. Helping them reduce their exposure to the carcinogens that they confront while doing their jobs is critical. Our commitment to assisting them mitigate their risk of exposure and ensuring that they have the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves, will always be a top priority.”

To ensure New York's firefighters are not only aware of this threat but also know how to limit their own risk, State Fire officials developed basic protocols for decontaminating firefighting gear following an emergency response and are continuing to offer training and education statewide to promote their use by firefighters. Since 2022, more than 3,200 students have undergone training across New York State.

Research has shown that fire service members can take simple and inexpensive steps to reduce their exposure to toxins and other carcinogens by up to 85 percent through the turnout gear decontamination process, using sanitation wipes to the face and hands while on scene of a fire, and showering after a fire. These measures also serve to protect their families by reducing unintentional exposure upon returning home from the station after a shift or response.

State Fire officials partner with county fire coordinators across the State to schedule Firefighter Contamination Reduction and Cancer Prevention classes. During these training programs, State Fire instructors distribute firefighter decontamination kits to attendees. At each session, firefighters view a live demonstration of the decontamination protocols, an educational video that details the risks facing firefighters, and have an opportunity for a Q&A with OFPC personnel. The kits contain information on decontamination immediately after incident response and items such as a five-gallon bucket, post-fire wipes, hose, detergent, brush and spray bottle. Since 2023, more than 1,100 New York State fire stations have received decontamination kits. Additionally, OFPC is expanding its entire roster of firefighting classes and trainings to include a section on cancer awareness and prevention education.

State Fire Administrator James Cable said, “This training is intended to raise awareness of the cancer risks faced by firefighters and provide simple steps firefighters can take to reduce those risks to themselves and their families. Our goal is to provide a decontamination kit for every fire station in the State.”

If firefighting turnout gear is not decontaminated properly after a fire, firefighters risk exposing harmful chemicals to their firehouses and homes, potentially harming co-workers and family members. According to two studies conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), firefighters are currently being diagnosed with cancer at a nearly 10 percent higher rate than the general public and experiencing cancer-related deaths at a nearly 15 percent higher rate.

To combat these trends, DHSES and OFPC have established basic, inexpensive protocols which will go a long way in limiting firefighters' exposure to harmful chemicals often found in smoke.

If exposed during a response, firefighters should:

Perform on scene gross decontamination, stop the exposure, and stop the spread of contaminates to the apparatus and station.

While on scene, use post-fire wipes to reduce exposures.

Shower as soon as possible and put on clean clothes.

Wash tools, equipment and apparatus after fires.

Transport gear in non-porous containers such as a clear garbage bag.

Wear only clean gear, including hood.

Firefighters interested in attending or hosting an educational session can view the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control's training calendar or contact their county's Fire Coordinator.

As part of the 2025 State of the State, Governor Hochul announced new legislation to ban the sale of firefighter gear containing emerging contaminant per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in New York State to ensure our firefighters have access to the highest quality and safest protective equipment available while mitigating the potential public health and environmental impact of these chemicals.To safeguard themselves, firefighters rely on specialized protective gear designed to withstand extreme temperatures and repel water and oil. For years, this essential equipment has unfortunately contained the emerging contaminant per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Evolving evidence has revealed the potential dangers of PFAS exposure, raising concerns about the long-term health and safety of our firefighters even as we continue to work to limit the release of this contaminant into New York’s air, lands and waters. The legislation would take effect in 2028.

About the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers a wide breadth of essential services to firefighters, emergency responders, state and local government agencies, public and private colleges and the citizens of New York to help ensure the safety of all stakeholders. OFPC advances public safety through firefighter training, education, fire prevention, special operations and technical rescue programs.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or visit our website.