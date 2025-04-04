Governor Hochul, Buffalo Bills and Erie County Mark Major Construction Milestone at New Highmark Stadium With Steel Topping Out Ceremony

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “The countdown to September 2026 begins today. This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of the Pegula family and critical investments from the State of New York and Erie County. A world-class stadium is an economic driver and community asset, creating revenue, jobs and unforgettable experiences — and this is one of the most substantial projects in the history of the region.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “As we see Governor Hochul’s exciting vision for the new stadium taking shape, we look forward to welcoming fans from near and far, resulting in a local economic impact of more than $385 million annually. ESD is also proud to report, with the stadium project at the 50 percent mark, the Bills remain on track to hit their projected MWBE commitments.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I am so proud of the apprentices and journeyworkers who teamed up to bring the new Buffalo Bills stadium to life. Their hard work and dedication will create memories for New Yorkers for years to come. I thank Governor Hochul and our partners in labor for working together to score this touchdown for New York State.”

Gilbane Principal-in-Charge John LaRow said, “We’re incredibly proud to reach this major milestone in the construction of the new Highmark Stadium. This achievement is testament to the hard work of our skilled trade partners who have worked over 1.8 million hours to date building this state-of-the-art facility. Thanks to the incredible collaboration with the Buffalo Bills, the Gilbane | Turner team, Populous, Legends and the support of the State of New York and Erie County, this stadium will serve as a proud beacon for the region and showcase the very best in professional sports venues.”

Gibane | Turner Program Director Joe Byrne said, “This milestone marks more than the structural progress of a stadium — it reflects the spirit and strength of the Buffalo community. We are deeply grateful to the Buffalo Bills, our dedicated staff and trade partners and the thousands of union tradespeople — so many of whom call this region home — whose skill and commitment are bringing this landmark project to life. It is profoundly meaningful that members of the community are helping to build a venue that will serve as a source of pride and celebration for generations to come.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “With today’s topping-out, we are one step closer to the next chapter in Buffalo Bills history, securing the team’s long-term presence in Western New York. Thank you to the hundreds of hardworking men and women who have made this day a reality, including working through difficult Buffalo winters. Go Bills!”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Today's milestone is the culmination of months of hard work by the skilled workers who are taking this project from concept to completion. Looking at the stadium today, it's hard to believe that only 20 months have passed since the groundbreaking. This is an exciting day for Bills fans, and I can't wait to celebrate the stadium's opening next summer."

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “The new stadium construction project has been an economic boon for Western New York’s small business industry and local workers. I am proud to have supported the project labor agreement and fought for small business utilization goals on this project. As a result, we’ve seen over 140 local businesses work on the new stadium construction site and hundreds of local workers have received fair wages for their skills. I know the economic impact of this project will continue to rise. I look forward to our next phase towards completion.”

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “I am proud to stand with colleagues in local, state and federal government, as well as our friends in organized labor as we celebrate this remarkable event. The construction of this new stadium highlights this era of Buffalo Bills football and the continued success of this franchise.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Today’s topping out ceremony is a nod to our past, with a clear sightline to the future. It’s impossible to ignore the Buffalo Bills humble beginnings when the team was founded in 1960. Since then, they have become one of the most iconic and adored brands in professional sport. This new stadium honors that legacy and prepares Erie County to host world-class concerts and events which will boost our economy and provide a return on investment directly into the community for decades to come. I am grateful to the skilled union workers who created this incredible facility and proud to have worked alongside my colleagues in New York State government to bring this pipedream to fruition.”

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “The Bills are an integral part of Western New York’s economy and the fabric that ties our community together. Today’s announcement marks a significant moment not just in the construction of this state-of-the-art facility, but in ensuring the Bills are in Western New York for generations to come.”

New York State Building and Construction Trades Council President Gary LaBarbera said, “This topping out milestone at New Highmark Stadium stands as a testament to the positive impacts development done under project labor agreements and with prevailing wage measures can have on our local communities and collective state economy. The construction of this new home for The Buffalo Bills is generating thousands of family-sustaining careers, adding economic stimulus to our neighborhood, and providing hard-working people in the Western New York region accessible pathways to the middle class. We thank Governor Hochul for her efforts in pushing this project forward and look forward to continuing our role in creating a world-class venue for Buffalo football fans and players alike.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Today's topping-out ceremony marks a significant milestone for both the Buffalo Bills and the entire Western New York community. It stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we invest in a skilled, unionized workforce. As this stadium rises, it will continue to create thousands of family-sustaining union jobs, while also driving substantial economic growth and significant tax revenue, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Erie County Stadium Corporation President Steven Ranalli said, “Today we are celebrating the thousands of people who have contributed to the success of the stadium project. The designers, engineers and every single worker on site should be proud of what has been accomplished so far. The entire region looks forward to seeing the first Bills game played in this spectacular sports facility.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Today’s topping out ceremony marks more than just a milestone in construction — it’s a moment that underscores our region’s unwavering commitment to the future of Buffalo. From the union jobs created during construction to the long-term impact of hosting year-round events, this project is fueling economic growth that reaches far beyond the stadium walls. It strengthens our workforce, supports local businesses, and ensures that the City of Buffalo remains a key player in regional development for decades to come.”