Saskatchewan's Rich History Takes Centre Stage During Archives Week 2025

Saskatchewan's vibrant and diverse history takes center stage during the celebration of Archives Week 2025. This year, Archives Week runs from Sunday, February 2 to Saturday, February 8. This annual event shines a spotlight on the vital work of archives across the province in preserving and sharing the stories that have shaped Saskatchewan's identity.

"Saskatchewan's Provincial Archives make a significant contribution to our province by maintaining the historical and cultural richness found in our communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "It is important to recognize the substantial scope and value of heritage conservation, the work undertaken leads to a deeper understanding and appreciation of our provincial identity."

Organized by the Saskatchewan Council for Archives and Archivists (SCAA), Archives Week 2025 features events and activities that showcase the province's cultural and historical treasures. We are inviting the public to explore and celebrate their shared heritage.

One highlight of this year's celebrations is the 80th anniversary of the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan. The Provincial Archives will host an event: The Thrill of Discovery. Taking place on Wednesday, February 5, at 7 p.m. at 2440 Broad Street in Regina, the evening will feature a presentation by renowned historian Frank Korvemaker, displays from local archives, and a new exhibit showcasing unique and fascinating records. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

"The Provincial Archives has been preserving Saskatchewan's history for eight decades," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our province's past and recognize the invaluable contributions of archives in keeping our history alive."

SCAA has also planned a virtual video event, where institutions have submitted short video clips showcasing their successes and achievements of the past year; and also display the hard work and dedication of archivists in preserving the vibrant history of the province. These videos will be featured online each day during Archives Week and then will be made accessible to the public via the SCAA website and social media. They include virtual tours, open houses, photo exhibits, film nights and other celebrations from members such as the Archives de Bellevue, Archives of Humboldt and District Museum & Gallery, City of Saskatoon Archives, Clayton McLean Memorial Museum, Climax Community Museum, Craik Oral History, Friends of the Lloydminster Regional Archives, Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre, Melfort & District Museum, Moose Jaw Public Library, Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina, Saskatoon Heritage Festival and Whitewood Tourism & Heritage Association.

"We are proud to celebrate Archives Week 2025 and look forward to hosting not only the public but also other archives in our celebration," Provincial Archivist Carol Radford-Grant said.

Archives Week events will take place across the province, including workshops, film screenings, and exhibits, providing opportunities for people to engage with Saskatchewan's heritage and learn more about the work of archival institutions.

For a full list of Archives Week 2025 events and activities, see the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan's News and Events page at https://www.saskarchives.com/news-and-events and visit: scaa.sk.ca.

