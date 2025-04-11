Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund Supports Community Safety Initiatives

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing more than $1.1 million to police agencies, the Victims' Fund and community programs from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund. These assets will help municipal police forces purchase new resources, as well as offer supports for victims and aid in the delivery of community programming.

"We are committed to offering support to victims of crime in our province and delivering safer communities and neighbourhoods across Saskatchewan,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "The criminal property forfeiture process allows us to do that by taking proceeds from criminal activity and putting it to good use through our police agencies and community programs."

Saskatchewan's Civil Forfeiture Program, through The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009, seeks the forfeiture of property alleged to be proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity. Proceeds of forfeited property are placed in the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for distribution to police, victims and community programs.

Of the $1.1 million being provided, over $564,000 of this will go to police services across the province, as well as Search and Rescue Regina. In accordance with legislation, a matching amount will be deposited from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund into the Victims' Fund.

The funding will be used to provide the following equipment and programming:

Audio Visual Equipment to interview child and youth victims of violence to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of offences against children in Moose Jaw;

The development of a Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Moose Jaw;

Investigative enhancements to the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) in Moose Jaw, including officer training, upgraded video interview recording equipment and Faraday bags to prevent the loss of evidence;

Photocell camera for the Regina Police Service;

Facility upgrades to the tactical training facility in Regina;

Investigative search support for a Saskatoon Police Service investigation;

A portable light system for the File Hills First Nations Police Service;

A wet processing bench, which provides a dedicated exhibit processing workspace to enhance safety and minimize contamination, for the Prince Albert Police Department; and

Tent and trailer for Search and Rescue Regina.

Civil Forfeiture removes the financial incentives of criminal activity, making involvement in criminal activity less attractive and benefiting Saskatchewan communities both financially and socially.

"The Moose Jaw Police Service is delighted to partner with the Saskatchewan government and community partners in applying funding received through civil forfeiture for the enhancement and expansion of our approach in the investigation, care, and support of child and youth victims of abuse in Moose Jaw and surrounding communities," Acting Police Chief Rick Johns said.

Since inception, over $10 million from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund has been distributed to police operations, the Victims' Fund and community programming.

The Victims' Fund provides support to victims of crime through both the justice and law enforcement systems as well as community organizations. Further information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

