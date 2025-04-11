No School Division Losses in Second Quarter
CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2025
There were no reported school division losses of public money during the second quarter of the 2024-25 school division fiscal year (December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025).
The Ministry of Education has tabled a nil report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.