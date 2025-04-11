Submit Release
No School Division Losses in Second Quarter

CANADA, April 11 - Released on April 11, 2025

There were no reported school division losses of public money during the second quarter of the 2024-25 school division fiscal year (December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025).

The Ministry of Education has tabled a nil report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts. 

