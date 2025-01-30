Water Security Agency Launches Agricultural Water Stewardship Policy with $1 Million Research Initiative

CANADA, January 30 - Released on January 30, 2025

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) announced a finalized Agricultural Water Stewardship Policy (policy), a key piece of Saskatchewan's Agricultural Water Management Program. Also, WSA is committing $1 million over the next three years to ongoing research and monitoring to ensure the policy's long-term effectiveness.

"I appreciate the contributions of the 80 stakeholder and Indigenous organizations who helped shape this policy," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Daryl Harrison said. "We are committed to getting this right for Saskatchewan and will continue to invest in research, monitoring and make adjustments where needed."

Saskatchewan producers are caretakers of over 4.6 million acres of wetlands. With 86 per cent of the wetlands in Saskatchewan's agricultural area undrained, it is clear Saskatchewan producers take their role seriously and are committed to the stewardship of these important features of our landscape. This policy will ensure that stewardship continues by establishing a limit on how many wetlands can be drained and how many wetlands need to be retained on the landscape.

The policy was developed over the last two years after completing 11 different demonstration and research projects and engaging stakeholder and producer organizations, and Métis and Indigenous rights holders.

"The policy is a made-in-Saskatchewan approach to agriculture water management," Water Security Agency President and CEO Shawn Jaques said. "The policy will support flood prevention, and protection of water quality and wetland habitat, while still allowing drainage to be used as a tool to improve farm efficiency and productivity, as well as soil health."

It is a regional approach that considers the different landscapes found in our vast province. It sets a baseline wetland retention goal of 40 per cent, and higher (up to 60 per cent) where required to protect important water sources.

The $1 million research initiative will fund projects that help to ensure the policy continues to make sense for Saskatchewan people and its landscape. WSA will monitor and publicly report on a set of key indicators to assess the policy's progress and effectiveness. Saskatchewan will be the first jurisdiction in Canada to do this.

For more information on this announcement, visit: www.wsask.ca/agwatermanagement.

-30-

