Saskatchewan Delivers Strongest Labour Market in Canada with Highest Job Creation and Lowest Unemployment Rate

Statistics Canada's latest labour force numbers show continued growth in Saskatchewan with 19,800 jobs added year-over-year in March, leading the nation with a 3.4 per cent job growth rate. Saskatchewan also had the lowest unemployment rate among provinces at 4.9 per cent, well below the national average of 6.7 per cent.

"Saskatchewan continues to have one of the strongest labour markets in Canada," Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jim Reiter said. "Our government has made Saskatchewan the first carbon tax free province in Canada which will ensure that we remain the most attractive jurisdiction in the nation for businesses looking to create jobs and opportunities for our residents."

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 5,400 an increase of 1.1 per cent. There are more women working in Saskatchewan than ever before with female employment reaching an all-time high of 287,000. Female employment is up 11,300 which is an increase of 4.1 per cent and male employment is up 8,400 an increase of 2.7 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to March 2024, Saskatoon's employment was up 4,800, an increase of 2.5 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 3,500, an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for construction up 8,700, an increase of 24.2 per cent. Health care and social assistance is up 8,100 an increase of 8.8 per cent and educational services is up 4,900 an increase of 8.7 per cent.

The province continues to see economic growth in other areas. In January 2025, Saskatchewan ranked first year-over-year amongst provinces for growth in new motor vehicle sales (17.3 per cent) and second for growth in retail sales (11.5 per cent). Year to date Saskatchewan also had the second highest growth rate amongst provinces for urban housing starts (51.5 per cent).

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to furth advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

