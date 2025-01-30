Saskatchewan's Second Domestic Violence Death Review Report Released

CANADA, January 30 - Released on January 30, 2025

Today government released the 2024 Domestic Violence Death Review Report for Saskatchewan.

"Saskatchewan recognizes the need to take action to address the issue of interpersonal violence and domestic violence deaths in our province" Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod said. "The recommendations in this report will inform future government responses to domestic and interpersonal violence, and can serve as a roadmap for all of us as a province to make our province safer for everyone."

The review was conducted by a multi-ministry steering committee and three multidisciplinary case review teams. They completed an analysis of 31 domestic homicide-related deaths, including an in-depth analysis of 11 cases.

The report found rates of domestic violence related homicide in rural areas were more than double the rates in urban areas. The majority of domestic homicide victims were female (83 per cent) and most perpetrators were male (82 per cent). Most victims were murdered by current intimate partners. Indigenous peoples were overrepresented as victims.

The review emphasized the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address domestic violence in Saskatchewan.

The six recommendations promote action in the following areas:

education and awareness;

intervention for perpetrators;

victim-centered approaches;

legislation and policy;

services in rural and northern areas; and

infrastructure development.

The recommendations in this report put the onus of change on societal systems and individuals who use violence. The full recommendations are available in the report, which is available in its entirety at the bottom of this release.

As part of the review, family members and loved ones of domestic homicide victims were invited to participate in the development of a piece of art to act as a memorial for those lost. This memorial expresses loss, grief and memories. It also depicts hope for the future and for change.

"The loss of lives to domestic violence is a tragic and deeply painful outcome in which women are disproportionately victimized," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "We honour those lost by learning from their deaths and continuing our efforts to prevent all forms of interpersonal violence and abuse."

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to responding to the recommendations and opportunities for action in the 2024 Domestic Violence Death Review.

The province conducted its first Domestic Violence Death Review in 2016 and released the resulting final report in 2018 to expand the provincial understanding of domestic violence deaths and inform future policies and practices.

The 2018 Domestic Violence Death Review was used to develop numerous initiatives to address domestic violence in Saskatchewan, including, but not limited to:

funding for second stage housing;

the development of Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams;

Clare's Law;

10-day work leave (including five paid days) for survivors;

expanded interpersonal violence supports at the 211 crisis line; and

the Face the Issue public awareness campaign.

If someone you know may be at risk of interpersonal violence and abuse you can find a complete directory of resources to help online at sk.211.ca/abuse.

