Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Turns to Thrive Technologies For Increased Inventory Profitability

Independent electrical distributor joins Thrive customer roster, strengthening the company’s position as a leader in inventory optimization.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading AI inventory platform Thrive Technologies is proud to announce that it has added Carolina-based independent electrical distributor Atlantic Coast Electric Supply to its customer roster. The addition of another multi-location wholesaler further bolsters Thrive’s position as a leader in inventory optimization across industries, as the fast-growing company continues to prove that its AI solutions are driving results and greater profits for customers.Atlantic Coast serves specific markets in North Carolina and South Carolina, allowing them to cater to the unique needs of local customers efficiently. They provide quality electrical products and solutions, with extensive product lines available from top suppliers including Siemens, ABB, Legrand, Acuity, NSi, Satco, Encore Wire, Crouse-Hinds, Diablo, Milwaukee, Ideal, Lutron and more.Considering its multi-location status and vast product mix, Atlantic Coast Electric Supply sought a solution to the time-consuming manual processes associated with its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. They wanted to reduce dead stock and improve fill rates without purchasing an expensive supply chain planning system that would take several months to implement.Atlantic Coast will leverage Thrive’s ThermostockAI solution, which analyzes billions of data records to optimize the profitability of low-selling SKUs. Wholesalers and supply houses have to stock items, like parts, at their branches which might only sell a handful of times per year but are also critical for a wholesaler to keep in stock for clients. Since a wholesaler typically stocks tens of thousands of SKUs, buyers don’t have time to manually review their stocking levels, which is the main cause of dead stock and low fill rates for parts. Thrive AI automates the analysis and SKU rationalization process as well as stocking optimal quantities of these low-selling SKUs, allowing buyers to focus their time on the highest volume SKUs.“We’re proud to have been selected by Atlantic Coast to resolve their inventory management issues, and help them avoid a disruptive and expensive new software implementation,” said Thrive Technologies CEO Rick Morris. “We’re able to work alongside their existing ERP to optimize its functionality, allowing Atlantic Coast to operate seamlessly across its seven locations in a more efficient manner that will improve their operations and bottom line.”Additional information about Thrive Technologies, including its entire ERP inventory optimization platform for wholesalers, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com . Additional information about Atlantic Coast Electric Supply is available at https://www.atlanticcoastelectricsupply.com About Thrive TechnologiesThrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that leverage AI to analyze billions of rows of inventory data to prevent up to 90 percent of the accumulation of dead stock, increase parts fill rates by 8 percent, and reduce lost sales by at least 50 percent. Thrive’s inventory solutions are live within days, integrate closely with clients’ ERP systems, and provide unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.For more information, please visit Thrive Technologies at www.thrivetech.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

