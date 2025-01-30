Old Trapper Proud Sponsor of Big 12

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Bringing Beef Jerky and Fan Excitement to the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

We’re looking forward to creating a memorable experience for fans while sharing some great-tasting jerky” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper is proud to announce its official 2025 sponsorship of the Big 12 Conference. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper will have a strong presence at the 2025 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, bringing fans an exciting game-day experience.

During the Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Old Trapper will be on-site at the Big 12 FanFest for two days, engaging attendees with a variety of interactive experiences. Fans can visit the Old Trapper activation space to enjoy free jerky samples, capture memorable moments at a basketball trading card photobooth, and test their skills at a pop-a-shot challenge for a chance to win prizes.

In addition to its Big 12 FanFest activation, Old Trapper’s branding will be prominently displayed throughout the stadiums during both the Men’s and Women’s Tournaments. Inside the arenas, fans in select “lucky rows” will be treated to surprise jerky giveaways, while alternating games will feature an exciting “Smokin’ Play of the Game” highlight.

“Old Trapper has long been a favorite snack for sports fans, and we are excited to bring our jerky to the Big 12 Basketball Tournaments,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer. “With our on-site activations and in-stadium presence, we’re looking forward to creating a memorable experience for fans while sharing some great-tasting jerky.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.