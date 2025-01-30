USA Pickleball Serves Announces 51 Awardees of Grow The Game Grant Program Benefitting Over 192 Thousand Individuals

USA Pickleball Serves Grow the Game Grant Program

Community Organizations and Schools Awarded Pickleball Equipment Bundles

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball Serves, the charitable arm of USA Pickleball (USAP), has announced 51 awardees of its inaugural ‘Grow the Game’ grant program. This initiative was developed to provide essential pickleball equipment and resources to community organizations and schools, supporting the expansion of the sport across the nation. With the grants distributed, an estimated 192,286 individuals have the potential to be positively impacted, furthering USA Pickleball’s mission to make the sport more accessible to communities nationwide.

“The ‘Grow the Game’ grant program was created to encourage and support organizations and schools to bring pickleball to their communities,” said Brenda Puga, USA Pickleball’s Director of Community Relations. “By equipping these groups with the necessary tools and resources, we’re making strides toward our mission of growing the game and fostering a love for pickleball in every corner of the country.”

Organizations located in 27 states have been selected to receive grants, with awardees including five colleges and universities. Each awardee will receive a Franklin pickleball equipment bundle tailored to their needs, along with educational resources provided through the Youth Pickleball Provider (YPP) membership. The YPP subscription includes the Let's Play Youth Pickleball playbook, activity/station cards, access to the youth pickleball instructional video series, 20 lesson plans, and access to additional discounted equipment. Additionally, awardees will have a direct connection to a USA Pickleball Ambassador in their area. The complete list of awardees listed below:

ACCEL – Phoenix

Ada – Greer, S.C.

Americana YMCA – Zachary, La.

Anansi Charter School – El Prado, N.M

BMC Durfee High School – Fall River, Mass.

Boise State – Boise, Idaho

Boone Middle School – Boone, Iowa

Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff – Flagstaff, Ariz.

Buckeye Local Schools – Medina, Ohio

California State University Dominguez Hills – Carson, Calif.

Carver Elementary – Mt Olive, N.C.

Catskill Central School District – Catskill, N.Y.

Cheyenne Junior Pickleball Association-Alta Vista Elementary School – Cheyenne, Wyo.

City of Durham – Durham, N.C.

City of Seguin Parks and Recreation Department – Seguin, Texas

City of Truman – Truman, Minn.

Creighton University – Omaha, Neb.

Dayton Pickleball Foundation – Dayton, Ohio

Etiwanda High School – Etiwanda, Calif.

Faith Lutheran School – Lincoln, Neb.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Ashtabula, Ohio

Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department – New Albany, Ind.

Fulton Elementary – Fulton, Texas

Glynn County – Brunswick, Ga.

Goshen Elementary School – Augusta, Ga.

Grand Lake Family YMCA – Grove, Okla.

Horizon Honors Community Learning Center – Phoenix

Keizer Elementary School – Keizer, Ore.

Killington Parks and Recreation – Killington, Vt.

Lake Murray Elementary – Lexington, S.C.

Mahaska County YMCA – Oskaloosa, Iowa

McFadden Institute of Technology – Santa Ana, Calif.

Metro YMCA of the Oranges – Livingston, N.J.

Nelson Mandela Elementary – Omaha, Neb.

North Carolina Leadership Academy – Kernersville, N.C.

Paul Revere Charter Middle School and Magnet Center – Los Angeles

Pearl River Community College – Poplarville, Miss.

Republic Middle School – Republic, Mo.

Riverbrook Regional YMCA – Wilton, Conn.

Sandhills Farm Life Elementary School – Carthage, N.C.

Santa Ana High School – Santa Ana, Calif.

Satilla Marsh Elementary – Brunswick, Ga.

The Be Kind People Project – Phoenix

The Out of Door Academy – Bradenton, Fla.

Thompson Middle School – Quinlan, Texas

Thunderbird High School – Phoenix

University of New Mexico – Albuquerque, N.M.

Walking With Swager – Goodlettsville, Tenn.

Wicomico County Board of Education – Salisbury, Md.

Worcester Public Schools – Worcester, Mass.

YMCA of Greater Rochester – Rochester, N.Y.

The second round of applications for ‘Grow the Game’ grant will open on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and close on Aug. 5, 2025, with awardees to be announced on Sept. 9, 2025. Organizations not selected in the current round are encouraged to reapply.

To be considered for a grant, applicants must be a USAP member registered at one of the three membership levels. The community organization or school must be located in the United States or its territories with a physical presence in the local giving area. A designated space for play must be a public facility with the application demonstrating a clear need for equipment to begin or maintain a pickleball program. For a full list of grant qualifications, please see usapickleball.org/grants.

USA Pickleball Serves core commitments are supporting inclusive play, educational youth programming and court enhancements. To learn more about USA Pickleball Serves, please visit usapickleball.org.

###

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

