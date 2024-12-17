USA Pickleball Releases 2025 Pickleball Rulebook Featuring New Updates to Rules of Play

USA Pickleball

Rules to include the introduction of rally scoring options starting in January 2025

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., is excited to announce the release of its updated 2025 Rulebook, the singular source for the rules of game, which will be available for review and free download on usapickleball.org starting Tuesday, Dec. 17 and will be in effect

Jan. 1, 2025. The print-bound version, which will also be available for purchase at the first of the year which includes additions or changes to current rules following the review of more than 180 proposals submitted by USAP members, non-members and global participants.

“USA Pickleball is excited to release the official 2025 Rulebook featuring the introduction of a rally scoring option for certain doubles play and an option extension for singles play,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “While traditional scoring remains the official method, these new formats are a response to valuable player feedback. Rally scoring, introduced under specific circumstances for tournament play only, is designed to create a more dynamic and engaging experience for both players and spectators. Guardrails and clear guidelines ensure this option complements—rather than replaces—traditional scoring, maintaining the integrity and flow of the game.”

Traditional side-out scoring is still the official method of scoring. However, USAP is officially recognizing the introduction of rally scoring for both singles and certain doubles formats marks a significant evolution in the game’s scoring options. USA Pickleball (USAP) Board of Directors has provisionally approved doubles rally scoring for round-robin and team play, which will be available as an optional format for recreational play and USAP sanctioned tournaments.

This change expands the use of rally scoring, which is already provisionally approved in singles, while ensuring it remains optional for tournaments not directly involved in qualifying for the USA Pickleball National Championships held in November. Traditional side-out scoring will remain in effect for all 2025 Golden Tickets and for subsequent Nationals.

Other rule changes outlined in the 2025 rule book include the start of volley clarified, round robin scoring rules and player carryover penalties.

For more information on USA Pickleball, visit usapickleball.org.

