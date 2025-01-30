Success Champion Networking Expands with Five New Chapters, Driving Growth for B2B Professionals

Success Champion Networking expands with five powerhouse chapters, creating new opportunities for B2B professionals closing five-, six-, and seven-figure deals.

SCN is redefining networking for high-performing professionals. These new chapters open the door for even more business leaders to build game-changing relationships and close bigger deals” — Jessica Gruber - SCN COO

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Success Champion Networking (SCN) continues its rapid expansion with the launch of five new virtual chapters, further empowering business owners and sales professionals who specialize in midmarket, multimillion-dollar deals. This strategic growth provides even greater opportunities for high-performing professionals to build meaningful, revenue-generating relationships.

Unlike traditional networking groups filled with transactional sales reps, SCN is built for top-tier professionals securing five-, six-, and seven-figure contracts. It’s a results-driven community where serious connections lead to serious business growth—no fluff, no wasted time, just strategic conversations that move the needle.

Introducing the New Power Chapters

These newly launched chapters are designed to foster high-caliber networking and accelerate deal-making:

- Altitude Advantage – Colorado Chapter, led by Shannon Carriere

- Dragons Rising – US National Chapter, led by Thomas Howard

- National Selection – US National Chapter, led by Payton Childers

- Crushing Carolina – North Carolina Chapter, led by Leslie Speas

- Global Connections – SCN’s first international chapter, led by Oliver Catt

This expansion strengthens SCN’s mission of creating a high-performance network for business leaders—including MSPs, cybersecurity experts, automation specialists, web design agencies, CPAs, software developers, consultants, and sales trainers—helping them land bigger deals and scale faster.

"Success Champion Networking isn’t just growing—it’s transforming the way business owners and sales pros build relationships and close big deals", says Donnie Boivin, CEO and Founder of SCN. "Our expansion proves that high-level networking works when done right. We’ve created a space where serious professionals connect, collaborate, and drive real revenue growth. These new chapters mean more opportunities for top-tier professionals to scale faster and win bigger."

Building Leaders: SCN Training Chapters

SCN is not just about growth—it’s about developing leaders. Its training chapters serve as incubators for emerging groups, equipping business professionals with the skills and strategies needed to excel in high-value networking.

- Team Canada – Canadian National Chapter, led by Gerry LaLonde

- Growth Mode Engaged – US National Chapter, led by Bernie DeSantis III

- DFW Connection Point – US National Chapter, led by Tina Snouffer

The SCN Advantage: A Network Built for High-Performers

With 21 chapters and over 250 members across North America, SCN has established itself as the premier networking group for professionals targeting midmarket companies. SCN members aren’t just collecting business cards—they’re closing bigger deals, faster.

If you’re ready to join a networking group that delivers real, measurable results, visit a chapter and experience the difference at SuccessChampionNetworking.com).

About Success Champion Networking

Success Champion Networking (SCN) is redefining B2B networking by creating a high-value community for professionals securing major contracts. Designed for business owners and sales professionals who think bigger, SCN fosters strategic relationships, shared expertise, and real revenue growth—without the inefficiencies of traditional networking.

