X-Roads Technology Partners Celebrates 25+ Years of Helping Business Owners Succeed

Helping business owners scale, de-risk, and exit with confidence for over 25 years.

Most business owners wait too long to think about their exit. I help them prepare well in advance so they can maximize value and exit on their own terms.” — Gerry Lalonde

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Roads Technology Partners, a leading advisory firm specializing in growth-driven exit planning, is celebrating over 25 years of helping business owners maximize their business value and prepare for successful exits. Founded in 1998 by seasoned executive and CPA Gerry Lalonde, X-Roads has become a trusted partner for business owners navigating the complexities of growth, succession, and strategic transitions.

“For over two decades, I’ve worked closely with business owners to ensure they’re not just building a business—but building one that’s truly sellable and valuable when the time comes,” said Gerry Lalonde, Founder and President of X-Roads Technology Partners. “Many business owners wait too long to think about their exit, only to realize they’ve left value on the table. My mission is to help them prepare well in advance, so they exit on their own terms.”

A Legacy of Strategic Impact

Through a combination of hands-on advisory work and a network of expert resources, X-Roads Technology Partners provides business owners with practical, no-nonsense guidance in:

✅ Growth-Driven Exit Planning – Ensuring businesses are operationally ready, financially optimized, and strategically positioned for a high-value exit.

✅ Fractional CFO & Executive Mentoring – Providing financial leadership and guidance to help owners scale profitably.

✅ International Expansion – Helping businesses expand into new markets while maintaining profitability and operational efficiency.

✅ Networking & Peer Groups for Business Leaders –

• Success Champion Networking – Canada: Spearheading the growth and expansion into Canada of this dynamic networking organization, designed to help business owners create strategic referral partnerships and grow their businesses through network introductions.

• CEO Resource Board – Victoria, BC: Chairing an executive peer group where business leaders gain insights, solve challenges, and hold each other accountable for growth and exit readiness.

With a focus on operational readiness, due diligence, and strategic capacity, X-Roads has helped countless business owners de-risk, scale, and build transferable value—critical elements for a successful exit.

Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Future Success

As the business landscape evolves, the need for proactive exit planning is more urgent than ever. “Too many business owners assume they’ll ‘just know’ when the time is right to exit,” said Lalonde. “In reality, the most successful exits happen when owners start preparing years in advance, ensuring their business is attractive to buyers and built for long-term success.”

To mark this milestone, X-Roads Technology Partners is launching new initiatives, including expanded executive peer groups, thought leadership content, and business owner workshops.

About X-Roads Technology Partners

X-Roads Technology Partners provides growth-driven exit planning, executive mentoring, and financial optimization to business owners in the $5M-$25M revenue range. With over 40 years of C-suite experience and two public company listings, Gerry Lalonde leads a hands-on, resourceful, and results-driven approach to helping business owners prepare, grow, and exit with confidence.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:

Gerry Lalonde

Founder & President, X-Roads Technology Partners

📩 glalonde@xrtp.com

📞 604.741.5149

🌐 https://www.linkedin.com/in/gerrylalonde/

