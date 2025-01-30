Five Broward Residents to Enlist During Florida Panthers Game

SUNRISE, Fla. – Navy Chief Information Officer (CHINFO) Rear Adm. Ryan Perry, a Fort Lauderdale native, will administer the oath of enlistment to five Broward County residents during the Florida Panthers game against the L.A. Kings on January 29, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena.

"They jumped at the opportunity," said Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Robert Logozzo, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, who will accompany the future Sailors. "They recognized it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance and are excited to create lasting memories as they make life-changing decisions. The community’s support is truly appreciated."

The ceremony, set to take place before the pregame activities, is part of Perry’s ongoing visit to his hometown. So far, his engagement has included meetings with members of legislature and non-profit organizations. The trip, which runs through January 30th, is focused on raising Navy awareness, promoting its 250th anniversary, and supporting local recruiting efforts.

NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.

