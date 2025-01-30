NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head to Participate in Navy-wide Security Drills Feb. 3-14

“These exercises give our Security Forces the opportunity to test and build their skills to protect our installations, missions and people,” said Capt. Jonathan Townsend, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP).

The drills will feature realistic, simulated threats such as active shooters, unauthorized base access and improvised explosive devices. Base residents and personnel may notice an increased presence of law enforcement and first responders during CS-SC25. All drills will be closely supervised by members of the installation Training Team, who will wear marked safety vests. Training Areas will also be marked with signage.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations. However, the drills will result in temporary delays at gates.

“We’re going to strike a balance where we provide the best training possible, while continuing our support for missions and residents. I ask all personnel to be patient and to be mindful of the importance of this training evolution, as it pertains to our ability to accomplish the mission of safety and security onboard the installations,” said Townsend.

For more information, contact the NSASP Public Affairs Office at NSASPPAO@us.navy.mil or (540) 653-8153.