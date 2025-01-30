State Officials Share Plans for the Waterbury Dam Spillway Project

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – January 29, 2025

Media Contact:

Neil Kamman, Director, Water Investment Division

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6137, Neil.Kamman@Vermont.gov

Montpelier, Vt. – The State of Vermont Dam Safety Program has been working with the US Army Corps of Engineers, New England Division (USACE NAE), on plans for the Waterbury Dam Spillway Project. This major project aims to improve the operability of the existing flood gates and repair degraded concrete at the dam. The goal is to rehabilitate the spillway and restore full flood protection functionality to the dam.

“Backed by federal and state dollars, the Waterbury Dam Spillway Project will not only improve the dam’s operation and public safety but also support recreation and water quality in Waterbury Reservoir and the Little River,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “This collaboration with our federal partners is also critical to reducing the risks of flooding in downstream communities.”

To date, the project team has completed preliminary engineering analyses and assessment. The plan is to begin engineering design in spring 2025 through spring 2027 and construction is presently slated to commence in 2027.

As part of the planning for the project, the USACE NAE has issued a public notice and prepared a draft Environmental Assessment (EA). It provides an overview of the construction process, evaluates potential environmental and cultural impacts of the proposed project, and includes information about the temporary reservoir drawdown that will accompany reconstruction of the spillway.

Visit the USACE NAE Waterbury Dam project page or the DEC Waterbury Dam project page for more details.

