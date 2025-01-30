NAMI KDK Announces Leadership Transition, Team Expansion, and New Employment Opportunity.

NAMI KDK is pleased to announce a leadership transition, the expansion of its team, and an exciting new employment opportunity.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Director Sara Gray has been offered and has accepted the role of Executive Director at NAMI Illinois. Reflecting on her journey, Sara shared, “I am filled with immense appreciation for how I have grown as a nonprofit leader. The lessons I’ve learned from each of you have instilled in me a newfound confidence, and I will carry these valuable teachings with me as I step into my new role.”The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sara for her dedication and leadership over the past four years. Under her guidance, NAMI KDK has made tremendous strides, and her contributions have left a lasting impact on the organization and the communities it serves.To ensure a smooth transition, the NAMI KDK Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Luisa Cicero, the Spanish Program Coordinator, as Interim Executive Director. Board President Kathryn Manning explained, “The decision to move forward with an Interim Executive Director allows us the space and time to make mindful, effective, and sustainable decisions to continue fulfilling our mission. As an organization dedicated to supporting individuals affected by mental health conditions in Kane, DeKalb, and Kendall Counties, we believe this is the perfect time to reflect on who we are and how we can best serve our communities.”Luisa brings more than sixteen years of corporate experience to her new role. In addition to her professional background, she is a published author, a deputy poet laureate of the City of Aurora, and a social communicator and journalist. She holds a Master’s in Organizational Communication from the University of La Sabana in Bogotá, Colombia, and a Master’s in Creative Writing in Spanish from the University of Salamanca in Spain. “I am excited to step into the role of Interim Executive Director for NAMI KDK while continuing my work as the Spanish Program Coordinator. Our commitment to serving the community remains strong, providing free educational programs, presentations, and support groups,” Luisa said.NAMI KDK is also excited to welcome LuAnna Handley as the new Youth Program Coordinator. With extensive experience as a social work intern and years of teaching at Del Valle, a Migrant Head Start program, LuAnna brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to the role. She will focus on implementing NAMI on Campus and expanding the Ending the Silence program across Kane-South, DeKalb, and Kendall counties.As NAMI KDK looks ahead to sustainable growth, the organization is currently seeking a part-time Manager of Development and Fundraising. This professional will play a key role in planning and implementing a comprehensive development strategy to support the short- and long-term needs of the organization. The ideal candidate will help lead and execute fundraising campaigns, major gifts initiatives, special events, donor cultivation, grant writing and recognition programs. The position reports to the Executive Director and the Board President and requires residency in Kane-South, DeKalb, or Kendall County.NAMI KDK (Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties) is your local resource for support of those with mental illness, their families, and their communities. We are an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to the eradication of the stigma of mental illness by improving the quality of life of all those striving for mental health wellness. The mission of NAMI KDK is to provide mental health education, support, and advocacy for individuals, family members, and communities.For further information, please check our website: www.namikdk.org ; email: info@namikdk.org.

