NAMI KDK hires new Manager of Development and Fundraising

NAMI KDK has been focused on finding the right talent for a key leadership position to continue service growth in the Kane-south, DeKalb, and Kendall counties

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMI KDK is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Christopher Yops as the new Manager of Development and Fundraising.“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team. His experience and dedication will be instrumental in strengthening our organization and expanding our ability to serve our communities,” said Luisa Cicero, Interim Executive Director of NAMI KDK.Chris brings 30 years of leadership experience in nonprofit, church, and parachurch settings. He holds a B.A. in Philosophy, an M.A. in Philosophy and Law, and an M.Div. in Cross-Cultural Ministry.“I understand the critical need for sustained and broad-based giving to support NAMI KDK’s important mission,” said Chris. “I embrace the responsibility of advancing this mission through strategic partnerships and meaningful personal relationships.”NAMI KDK (Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties) is your local resource for support of those with mental illness, their families, and their communities. We are an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and are dedicated to the eradication of the stigma of mental illness by improving the quality of life of all those striving for mental health wellness. The mission of NAMI KDK is to provide mental health education, support, and advocacy for individuals, family members, and communities.For further information, please check our website: www.namikdk.org ; email: info@namikdk.org.

