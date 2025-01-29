Best of 2024: Top VetResources of the year

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Every week, VA sends a newsletter that is jam-packed with resources like free concert tickets, health care and claims benefits information, workout programs, national park passes and Veteran discounts on hundreds of services.

VA makes no endorsements of privately offered resources, but we share them to generate awareness of all that’s available to the Veteran community.

Here are the Top 10 most popular Veteran resources from 2024:

This is a list of Veteran and military discounts that are good year-round and updated as we learn of more. These discounts are shared so Veterans, military members, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them.

Regular exercise provides a sense of routine and discipline, which helps with adaptation outside the military environment. Fitness contributes to long-term health, helps manage stress and improves overall quality of life. Here are some popular fitness resources for Veterans to get started on the road to a happy, healthy you.

Many Veterans may not be aware of life-changing benefits they’ve earned—and deserve—through military service. This outreach kit about VA urgent care services includes flyers, social media graphics and suggested corresponding language, radio public service announcements (PSA), newsletter content and a sample blog post to help you spread the word.

If you do need a face-to-face appointment, you may incur a cost to travel to see a provider. Did you know you may be eligible for reimbursement of some or all of those travel expenses? VA’s travel reimbursement program can help.

The Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is not required to receive VA health care, but it is beneficial to quickly check in for your VA appointments. Learn how to renew your VHIC online.

Togetherweserved.com (TWS)’s Buddy Finder was created specifically to help Veterans find those they served with. The site has more than 2.3 million members in five separate service branch websites, and TWS has possibly reconnected more Veterans than any other site or organization.

Veterans and eligible caregivers now have easier access to Department of Defense (DOD) installations. The updated process announced by VA and DOD in November 2024, and has streamlined enrollment and access to installations. More information can be found in DOD’s fact sheet.

VA’s Claim Status Tool allows Veterans to view the status of their VA claims online using their VA.gov login. This tool displays which claims are in process and identifies any actions Veterans need to take. It also gives Veterans the ability to review recent claim activity.

In one of the largest-ever expansions of Veteran health care, all Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service—at home or abroad—are now eligible for VA health care.

For the latest updates and information, visit VA’s Disaster Help website. As we face natural disasters like tornados, wildfires and historic flooding, it’s important for Veterans and their families to know that VA is here to help. In the wake of a disaster, here are some resources available to you.