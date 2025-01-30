There are many ways to reach out for support

When facing a life challenge, there are many possible avenues for support. I want you to know you’re not alone and there are people who care about you and want to help. Here are some VA resources that can help guide you in reaching out.

Talk to your local suicide prevention coordinator

A suicide prevention coordinator (SPC) is located at each VA medical center (VAMC). They’re your guide to VA resources, including counseling and other services, and can be found by visiting our Local Resources page.

SPCs create a safe space for Veterans to discuss challenges and can provide options for individualized care.

SPCs can:

Help provide basic information, such as where to go for an appointment, what to expect when you get treatment and how to communicate with your providers.

Help remove barriers to getting care, like transportation, access to a phone or internet connectivity.

Ensure you’re receiving proper care and act as a personal portal to VA by helping you navigate and coordinate care. Your SPC can help you schedule health appointments or, if you move, they’ll make sure the nearest SPC to your new home is aware of your treatment plan.

Assist with creating a safety plan to help keep you safe in the event of a crisis.

Find Veteran groups in your community

Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) help Veterans and their families understand and navigate VA benefit programs such as compensation, non-service-connected pension, survivor benefits, health care, education, home loans and life insurance.

VSOs can also help Veterans successfully reintegrate back into civilian employment by providing one-on-one assistance. These services are provided free of charge.

Get more information on VSOs.

Contact the Veterans Crisis Line

If you’re facing a stressful situation and feel like you may be reaching a crisis point, you can get immediate help now.

When you contact the Veterans Crisis Line, you connect with a real person qualified to support Veterans. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255 for 24/7, confidential crisis support.

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to use the Veterans Crisis Line.

Get the care you need in your community

VA offers several Community Care resources to support Veterans, ensuring access to services beyond VA facilities.

Veterans Community Care Program : Veterans can access care from local providers when VA services are unavailable. This is particularly beneficial for rural Veterans and those with specialized mental health and substance use needs. Care includes therapy, counseling and substance use treatment.

Veterans can access care from local providers when VA services are unavailable. This is particularly beneficial for rural Veterans and those with specialized mental health and substance use needs. Care includes therapy, counseling and substance use treatment. Community Care Network : Partners with local health providers to ensure Veterans receive necessary care in their communities.

Partners with local health providers to ensure Veterans receive necessary care in their communities. COMPACT Act : Allows eligible Veterans and certain former service members in acute suicide crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for no-cost emergency health care. This may include inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans don’t need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

Allows eligible Veterans and certain former service members in acute suicide crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for no-cost emergency health care. This may include inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans don’t need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit. Vet Centers : Provide free, confidential counseling for mental health and substance use disorders, along with Mobile Vet Centers for rural area

Provide free, confidential counseling for mental health and substance use disorders, along with Mobile Vet Centers for rural area Mental Health Care Copays: VA announced on May 29, 2024, that Veterans no longer need to pay copays for their first three outpatient mental health care and substance use disorder visits of each calendar year through 2027. To be eligible for this copay exemption, the outpatient visit must be with a qualified mental health professional at VA or provided through VA’s network of Community Care providers.

“Don’t wait. Reach out.”

Navigating life’s challenges can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. The “Don’t wait. Reach out.” campaign connects Veterans and their loved ones with resources and tools that are specific to their needs.

Whether you’re seeking immediate help or want to explore support options at your own pace, “Don’t wait. Reach out.” is designed to meet you where you are.