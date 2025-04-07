Forty-four pounds down and a motivating TeleMOVE! journey

Forty-four pounds down. Yet for Larry Trujillo, the numbers on the scale were no longer the most important aspect of his weight loss journey.

The 72-year-old Vietnam Veteran discovered a newfound purpose with food and what it meant for his body that has led to improved mental health and personal relationships, all thanks to TeleMOVE!, VA’s 90-day telehealth program that shares messages about nutrition, physical activity and behavior change with periodic check-ins with a clinician.

“It was ultimately a lifestyle change. Now I enjoy eating, whereas before I just ate,” he explained.

Kicking off TeleMOVE!

Trujillo was already familiar with VA’s telehealth programs when he first began TeleMOVE! His VA mental health appointments are virtual and he enjoys the convenience and comfort of attending from home.

When his VA provider suggested he try out the MOVE! Weight Management Program, he knew the in-person sessions would not be a good fit. Trujillo has PTSD and struggles with being in group settings. TeleMOVE! Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth was the ideal solution.

Trujillo (pictured above with his wife, Sofie) still remembers the first words spoken by the program coordinator during his first TeleMOVE! session: “There are no such thing as ‘bad’ foods.” Trujillo’s wife, Sofie, who was sitting next to him, immediately leaned over and said, “I like her.”

Unlearning old habits

Over the course of weekly sessions, Trujillo began unlearning his habit of eating just for the sake of eating. Most importantly, Sofie helped him adjust his choices to nutritionally dense foods that would keep him full. “I was more interested in changing the way I do things rather than just stop eating,” he said, reflecting on the change.

As part of the program, he was sent a table placemat that explained what food group portions to include on his plate at meals. Trujillo uses it to plan his meals to this day.

He also received a weight scale and wearable activity tracker to send his readings to his VA care coordinator. This gave him a sense of accountability and motivation.

The bigger impact

Trujillo enjoyed TeleMOVE! so much that he chose to do another session after his 90-day program ended. Although he still has a “target weight” in mind, he’s more interested in the journey. His relationships with his wife, family members and friends have significantly improved. And he likes to share his TeleMOVE! experience with other Veterans whenever he gets a chance.

While he was at the VA medical center being treated for kidney stones, he encouraged another Veteran to sign up for the program.

“If all else seems like its failing, go to TeleMOVE!” he said.

To learn more about TeleMOVE!, talk to your VA provider or visit the MOVE! Weight Management Program webpage.