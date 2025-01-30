Improving Healthcare for Kids with Developmental Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Charles Schumer today announced the opening of The Center for Discovery’s Children’s Specialty Hospital in Rock Hill, New York. This innovative facility is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with complex disabilities, including autism, through specialized short-term inpatient care. Developed by The Center for Discovery’s (TCFD) multidisciplinary team over the past decade in close partnership with the NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), it introduces a new care model focused on proactive treatments to reduce long-term residential placements.

“New York State is devoted to improving health outcomes for all children, particularly those with developmental disabilities whose families face challenges in accessing suitable medical care for their child’s needs,” Governor Hochul said. “By bolstering this continuum of care through The Center for Discovery’s Children’s Specialty Hospital, families will spend less time apart and remain connected to their communities following treatment.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The Center for Discovery’s Children’s Specialty Hospital will provide critical life enhancing care to children and teens and be a beacon of hope in Sullivan County for generations to come. The impacts of the discoveries and systems of care made at this facility will stretch far beyond the Hudson Valley to help thousands of kids across America and the world. I was proud to deliver the historic federal investment to jumpstart this new first-of-its-kind hospital paving the way for a healthier future for vulnerable young patients and brighter future for the Hudson Valley, and I deeply appreciate the partnership of Governor Hochul and New York State legislative leaders in making this facility a reality. The Center for Discovery is a pillar of the Sullivan County economy, and this new hospital will create 400+ jobs while expanding the world class care provided here at the Center. Governor Hochul has been a tremendous partner and thanks to our team effort the dream for this facility that started so many years ago is finally a reality.”

Funding for the Children’s Specialty Hospital project was made possible through a $48 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program, that Senator Schumer a longtime TCFD advocate helped secure, as well as a $4 million investment from New York State’s Empire State Development. The project also received critical support from the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), the New York State Department of Health (DOH), and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has made significant strides with this innovative initiative, positioning itself as a national leader in preventive and holistic care for people with developmental disabilities. The launch of this facility reflects Governor Hochul’s dedication to improving the lives of families across New York.

The Specialty Hospital is designed for children ages five to 21 who meet OPWDD’s eligibility criteria and require medical care, in addition to supporting their developmental disabilities. The Children's Specialty Hospital will provide inpatient treatment and conduct comprehensive medical, behavioral, and clinical assessments over a maximum of six months. Through a collaborative approach, this program is designed to help children and adolescents thrive at home, in school, and remain integrated in the community.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Achieving health equity for people with developmental disabilities is a priority for the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and ensuring access to complete medical care for children, in an appropriate setting, is a part of that goal. We’re so excited for The Center for Discovery’s new Children’s Specialty Hospital to begin to help New York families and are grateful to our state and federal partners for making this vital resource possible for children and teenagers with complex medical conditions.”

Designed with both medical and therapeutic needs in mind, the new facility where the Children’s Specialty Hospital is located includes classrooms, a health clinic, sensory rooms, a therapeutic gym for physical and occupational therapies, a café, and a training kitchen. The 15-acre campus also offers outdoor walking trails, healing gardens, and a Food is Medicine® greenhouse, all supporting TCFD’s holistic approach to care.

After completing short-term treatment at the Hospital, patients will return home with a specialized care plan that includes training for families, caregivers, and school districts. TCFD’s team of experts will continue to support families as they build on the progress made during their child’s stay.

The Center for Discovery President & CEO Dr.Terry Hamlin said, “The Center for Discovery is deeply committed to supporting children and adolescents in innovative and expanded ways. With the launch of our new Children’s Specialty Hospital, we are thrilled to extend our reach and impact, providing a lifeline to families in search of answers. The children admitted to our hospital face extraordinary challenges. They live with co-occurring medical conditions that make their developmental disabilities profoundly complex to treat. Many of these medical issues are accompanied by pain, which often leads to maladaptive behaviors that further impact their quality of life. Families have long needed a place where their children’s complex needs are understood, and where there is integrated and coordinated care in one place. At The Center for Discovery, we are dedicated to addressing these medical complexities head-on, treating the root causes, and improving outcomes in ways that transform lives.”

The Children’s Specialty Hospital is poised to establish a new benchmark for specialized care and is projected to make a significant impact both nationally and internationally. This new facility will enhance the range of services available throughout New York State, offering a model of care that has the ability to revolutionize the treatment of children with complex disabilities while providing essential support for families statewide.

This groundbreaking initiative not only improves the level of care for children with disabilities but also aims to reduce extended hospital stays, enabling them to return home more swiftly.

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “As Chair of the Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities and as a parent of a child with autism who attends The Center for Discovery, I know firsthand the challenges families face in accessing specialized care for children with complex disabilities. The opening of this first-of-its-kind Children’s Specialty Hospital is a monumental step forward for New York, providing critical medical care and much-needed support for families. This innovative model will not only improve health outcomes but also help reduce the need for long-term residential placements. I thank Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and all those who made this vision a reality.”

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit their website.

