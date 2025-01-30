eCourts Conversion Continues on N.C. Coastline February 3, 2025

Southeast North Carolina transitions from paper court records to electronic files that are accessible online when the next group of counties (Track 7) convert their jurisdictions to eCourts on Monday, February 3, 2025.

North Carolina’s entire coastline, its westernmost regions, largest metropolitan areas, and communities in 62 total counties, will then be served by the Judicial Branch’s eCourts system that allows the public to electronically file and search for court records over the internet.

After decades lagging other states in the digital transition, North Carolina courts advanced from laggard to leader in 21st century case management systems in the United States through the eCourts project.

The eCourts transition empowers the public by converting paper court records previously accessible only at the courthouse, with an online, cloud-hosted court records system that enables electronic filing and allows free, online access to search case documents and information on Portal.

Track 7 includes Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Robeson, and Sampson counties.

North Carolina’s Judicial Branch stands out among its peers by transitioning all civil and criminal case types, in all 100 counties, from paper files to a unified electronic records system through a cloud-hosted digital environment that integrates with law enforcement applications.

“North Carolina is continuing modernization efforts to fulfill the constitutional mandate that the courts shall be open and to ensure the accessible administration of justice for all,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce. “We look forward to providing the many benefits of a modern, digital court system to the people of southeastern North Carolina.”

The eCourts system has accepted more than 3 million electronic filings in North Carolina. More than 1.5 million digital searches are now conducted monthly through the eCourts Portal, saving citizens countless trips and calls to the courthouse for simple case information and documents previously unavailable online.

At least 10 million sheets of paper have been saved during the first half of the eCourts transition. Historically, roughly 30 million pieces of paper were added to court files each year in North Carolina. The transition from paper court records to digital files also shifts data storage from decades-old mainframe technology to cloud hosting and storage, allowing the state to retire outdated and costly onsite application hosting and storage infrastructure while improving cybersecurity.

As eCourts expands statewide, millions more North Carolinians gain mobile access to their courthouse, saving time and providing transparency. In addition to electronic filing and records searches, the eCourts suite of applications also includes the already statewide eWarrants and Enforcement Mobile platforms, which integrate law enforcement processes with the court system, and Guide & File, a tool that helps self-represented users create and electronically file common legal actions through automated interviews.

Some of the benefits of this generational change include:

Empowering the public to access and file records with the justice system online 24/7 instead of only inside courthouses during business hours.

Reducing travel time through shared digital access to records and remote hearings.

Integrating with public safety systems to help court officials and law enforcement access critical information through connected applications.

Assisting users in drafting and filing the most common legal actions through the Guide & File automated interview service.

Replacing printed forms and records with electronic workflows to save millions of sheets of paper and valuable courthouse space.

Standardizing court business processes to promote consistency statewide.

Reducing the number of returned forms that are filled out incorrectly in paper, resulting in court delays for litigants.

Updating hardware infrastructure, network bandwidth and wireless connectivity in courthouses for court officials and the public.

Providing on-demand training resources, videos, guides, and live introductory sessions presented both in-person and online.

Updating cybersecurity and data recovery capability systems from obsolete mainframe technology to cloud-hosted infrastructure.

Streamlining judicial officials’ access to case data, dockets, and calendars in or out of the courtroom.

Reducing phone calls and in-person visits to customer service counters, freeing up court staff to handle complex issues for customers.

Centralizing a statewide financial management system to facilitate more convenient and timely payments to the court system.

A large network of IT and software systems teams from NCAOC supports the eCourts transition through training, on-site assistance, remote monitoring, and help desk response. Several eCourts platforms already operate statewide, including eWarrants, Enforcement Mobile, and a dual-form of Guide & File. Unlike many states where court technology is managed locally, North Carolina’s unified Judicial Branch is taking a comprehensive approach to its digital transformation for every case type in all 100 counties, while integrating with other state and local agencies, including law enforcement.

Preparations and walkthroughs for each track of the eCourts transition begin months in advance to train court officials and the public on new technologies and processes, install improved network infrastructure in courthouses, program custom integrations, and migrate case event data and court records from mainframe indexes and paper to a dynamic cloud-hosted platform.

Register for eCourts trainings and access education materials, screenshot reference guides, FAQs, and other resources supporting the transition, at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

