Swimply and Proper Insurance Announce Partnership, Offering Unmatched Coverage for Home Sharing Hosts

CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swimply and Proper Insurance Announce Partnership, Offering Unmatched Coverage for Home Sharing HostsA new partnership between Proper Insurance and Swimply is making waves among short-term rental owners with pools and other home amenities across the country.Swimply, the leading platform for renting private pools and other home amenities by the hour, has identified a significant coverage gap for their hosts, who previously struggled to find suitable insurance.Now, with Proper Insurance being named as Swimply’s preferred insurance provider , those who share their home’s pools or other amenities can confidently protect themselves with the nation’s most trusted short-term rental insurance provider, alleviating the property and liability risks of renting out their amenities. Proper Insurance specializes in short-term rental coverage , offering a policy that fully replaces traditional Homeowners or Landlord policies. Designed to address the unique risks of short-term rentals, Proper’s coverage includes protection for property, business liability, and rental revenue. The policy also features enhancements for guest-caused damage or theft, liquor liability, and amenity liability for pools, hot tubs, and recreational equipment like bikes and kayaks.Addressing the Gaps in Home Amenity Rental CoverageAs Swimply’s home amenity sharing platform gains popularity, so does the need for carrying the proper coverage. Swimply hosts now have access to a comprehensive insurance solution tailored specifically for them, bridging the gap between personal and shared use of pools and amenities."Listing personal assets, like homes or pools, require more specialized coverage than a standard policy," said Darren Pettyjohn, Co-Founder of Proper Insurance. "Proper’s partnership with Swimply aligns perfectly with our mission to provide robust coverage for short-term rental owners. We’re committed to offering peace of mind to clients as they participate in the sharing economy."Setting a Higher Standard for Safety and Risk ManagementProper Insurance’s team of short-term rental experts provide comprehensive coverage and offer valuable risk mitigation advice for their property owners. Among the advice, Hosts receive guidance on safety protocols for pools and hot tubs, including posting proper signage, providing rescue equipment, using liability waivers, and conducting post-rental inspections. These measures ensure a safer experience for both hosts and guests, helping to prevent incidents before they occur.“Education around guest safety is a priority in every conversation we have with our clients,” added Pettyjohn. “The steps we ask owners to take during our underwriting process are essential in minimizing risks for the owner and provide additional safeguards for guests enjoying the property, who may be unfamiliar with its unique features and safety considerations.”The Proper policy is a perfect fit for hosts in the growing home amenity and pool-sharing economy.Swimply expressed equal enthusiasm for the partnership. Derek Callow, Swimply’s CEO, says "We’re excited to collaborate with Proper Insurance to give our hosts the extra confidence that their pools and properties are protected. This partnership provides our users with the convenience they love, paired with the security they need. It’s a win-win.”A New Standard in the Sharing EconomyTogether, Swimply and Proper Insurance are setting a new benchmark in the sharing economy by ensuring that hosts have access to comprehensive coverage that mitigates risk. Owners now have the tools, education, and insurance to maximize their property’s earning potential while maintaining peace of mind.For more information on getting started with Swimply or learning more about securing Proper Insurance’s coverage for short-term rentals including pool rentals, visit their respective websites.

