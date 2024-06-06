Proper Insurance Enhances Squatter Coverage to Protect Short-Term Rental Owners and Airbnb Hosts from Financial Losses
With a rise in squatting incidents, Proper Insurance increases limits on their unique squatters coverage to further support short-term rental owners.BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the short-term rental market has experienced a significant rise in squatters' cases, with highly publicized incidents like Elizabeth Hirschhorn, the Airbnb “tenant from hell,” drawing national and international attention.
In response to this growing concern of Airbnb squatters, Proper Insurance has announced a significant expansion of its unique squatter insurance coverage.
"Proper Insurance consistently leads the industry by addressing the evolving needs of short-term rental owners. Our expanded squatters coverage reflects our dedication to providing the best and most comprehensive protection available on the market," said Darren Pettyjohn, Co-Founder of Proper Insurance.
Proper Insurance proudly remains the first and only insurance provider to offer protection to short-term rental owners during squatter scenarios at their property.
Proper's squatters insurance coverage now includes up to $20,000 in lost business revenue, providing a critical safety net for hosts who may face extended canceled bookings and lost income while navigating the eviction process. Proper also updated the limits for actual expenses incurred to up to $10,000, which could go towards court costs and sheriff's fees. Propers squatters insurance coverage has no deductible, ensuring that hosts are better protected to make their mortgage or other home payments during this disruptive and time-consuming ordeal.
In the event of a squatter, a person who occupies a property without the owner’s permission, Proper Insurance advises the owner or host to promptly file for an unlawful detainer, initiate the eviction process, maintain comprehensive documentation with the squatter, and contact their insurance provider immediately. This documentation is essential, as the legal process can vary significantly depending on the state and local jurisdiction.
Squatters often find loopholes in a rental agreement, breaking-and-entering a property, or refusing to leave after the booking period has ended at a short-term rental. Squatting laws vary in each state, squatters can often gain tenant rights after as little as 30 days, leading to complex and costly eviction proceedings for property owners. A squatter scenario can be especially devastating for short-term rental hosts, who rely on a steady stream of bookings and income to maintain their properties and businesses.
By lightening the financial burden, Proper Insurance allows their policyholders to focus on resolving the squatter situation at their property and restoring their rental operations as quickly as possible.
More about Proper Insurance:
Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, with the most comprehensive policy on the market. They protect homes in all 50 states with unmatched coverage for property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability (bikes, kayaks, hot tub, etc.), bed bugs, squatters, and more.
Olivia Chamberlin
Proper Insurance
+1 888-631-6680
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other