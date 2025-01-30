Preferred Engineering announces filing of US Patent for a Modular Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation Platform

Modular Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation (ISFSI) Platform with Swing Gate

Preferred Engineering’s patent-pending ISFSI Platform brings additional safety and efficiency to nuclear power facilities.

This new modular platform represents a significant leap forward in safety and efficiency for a nuclear plant’s dry cask operations.” — Steven Mitchell, VP of Preferred Engineering

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Engineering (PE), a subsidiary of Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation, is proud to announce their patent-pending modular, two-tiered platform system for safe and efficient use in nuclear facilities.The Modular Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation (ISFSI) Platform is designed to safely and efficiently manage the handling and sealing of ISFSI casks. Removable swing gates open and swing out of the way, without needing a crane, which enables more accessible cask removal and placement, and facilitates the safe lifting and lowering of loaded or unloaded casks with minimal schedule impacts.“This new modular platform represents a significant leap forward in safety and efficiency for a nuclear plant’s dry cask operations,” says VP of Preferred Engineering, Steven Mitchell. “It combines robust engineering and innovative features to provide owners with a solution that enhances safety and simplifies operations. The design underscores Preferred Engineering’s commitment to delivering novel solutions that address the unique challenges of the nuclear industry.”The ISFSI platform has a modular design that assembles quickly without the use of bolts or the need for fall protection. Its compact footprint and lightweight construction make it easy to handle and store outside of the dry cask campaign. The lower stairs can be removed to reveal integral ladder access. Additionally, the assembly can be lifted as a unit, providing maximum flexibility for the space-limited refuel floor. The adjustable legs ensure stability regardless of floor contours, while the aluminum diamond plate decking ensures longevity and safety. Removable handrails on both levels comply with OSHA regulations and improve user safety. Finally, the robust design is engineered to withstand seismic activity and tornado winds to preclude impacts on the plant.The Modular Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation (ISFSI) Platform maintains compliance with the strict safety and operational standards required in nuclear facilities adhering to NUREG-0612 and ANSI N14.6 standards.For more information on this and other Preferred Engineering solutions visit: www.preferredengineering.com 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠Since 1980, Preferred Engineering (a subsidiary of Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation) has designed and manufactured innovative specialty equipment to improve safety and efficiency in nuclear power plants. PE’s engineering expertise and knowledge of the nuclear industry enables innovative solutions to the most complex problems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.