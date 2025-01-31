Empowered & Accomplished: Business Awards UK's 2025 Women in Business Awards Results Revealed

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Women in Business Awards , honouring female entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators who have demonstrated excellence and impact in their respective fields. These awards celebrate achievements across a range of sectors, from technology and property to marketing, healthcare, and social enterprise.Business Awards UK 2025 Women in Business Awards Winners- Adobera Ejikeme & Nokuthula Hatoongo, Identity Creates - 2025 Startup Businesswomen of the Year- Rachel Robinson, Teleperformance - 2025 Leadership Award- Carly Wilson, Carly Wilson Estates - 2025 Property Businesswoman of the Year- Clearwater Swimming Pools Ltd - 2025 Business Growth Award- Amber Idumwonyi, Lyfebites LEMP - 2025 Non-Profit Businesswoman of the Year- Zoe Merchant, Bright - 2025 Marketing Businesswoman of the Year- Rebecca McCullough, Eden Consultancy NI - 2025 Young Businesswoman of the Year- Kloe Avon, KZ Organics - 2025 Triumph over Adversity- Laura Scarrone Bonhomme, Affirm LGBT - 2025 Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year- Martyna Ryder, Lagom Hem - 2025 Businesswoman of the Year- Ousha Demello, The Uplift Academy - 2025 Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year- Dr Rita Hendricusdottir, RegMetrics - 2025 Women in Tech AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Women in Business Awards Finalists- Puja Mehra, 99Home - 2025 Property Businesswoman of the Year- Zoe Merchant, Bright - 2025 Consultancy Businesswoman of the Year- Kate Millar, Embrace - 2025 Businesswoman of the Year- Tia Ainsworth, Transform with Tia - 2025 Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year- Kirsty Lavell, Socials with KL - 2025 Marketing Businesswoman of the Year- Laura Scarrone Bonhomme, Affirm LGBT - 2025 Triumph over Adversity- Martyna Ryder, Lagom Hem - 2025 Women in Tech Award- Emma O'Neill, The Skin Diary - 2025 Startup Businesswoman of the Year- Michelle Adams, Chatty Cats Care Ltd - 2025 Remote Working Businesswoman of the Year- Angela Gregg, Fresh Start Charity - 2025 Non-Profit Businesswoman of the Year- MDM Vehicle Deliveries - 2025 Business Growth Award- Jacqueline Stockwell, Leadership Through Data - 2025 Leadership Award- Megan Thorne, Meg’s Piano Teaching - 2025 Young Businesswoman of the YearHighlighting Excellence in Female EntrepreneurshipThe 2025 Women in Business Awards acknowledge the contributions of female professionals and business leaders who have demonstrated expertise, resilience, and leadership in their respective industries. This year’s winners have achieved notable success, driving advancements in technology, marketing, property, and social impact initiatives.Many of these women have built their businesses independently, overcoming challenges to create thriving enterprises. Their contributions illustrate the growing influence of female leadership in various sectors and their role in shaping the future of business.Beyond business success, these professionals have made meaningful contributions to their communities—whether by fostering diversity in marketing, supporting underrepresented groups in technology, or promoting sustainability in their industries. Their work inspires future generations and reinforces the importance of inclusive and responsible business practices.Business Awards UK commends the achievements of this year’s winners and finalists, recognising their leadership, innovation, and impact. Their dedication and success continue to advance opportunities for women in business and set new standards of excellence.To learn more about the 2025 Women in Business Awards and the contributions of this year’s recipients, please contact Business Awards UK.

