Public Comment on Proposed 2024–25 Amendment to the Consolidated State Plan under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965

Pending North Carolina State Board of Education approval, notice is hereby given that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will submit an amendment of Section 1111 of the ESEA. The amendment will allow North Carolina to amend the ESEA consolidated Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) State plan for the 2024–25 school year.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is submitting an amendment to address changes to the Progress in Achieving English Language Proficiency Indicator and English Language Proficiency long-term goal sections of the plan.

The North Carolina State Board of Education approved an update to State Board Policy TEST-011 which establishes exit criterion for the English Language Proficiency Standard. The amendment aligns the ESSA State plan to State Board of Education policy.

Changes are found in the attached document on the following pages:

Pages 30-33

Pages 37-40

Page 213

No other changes are being considered to the ESSA State plan at this time.

ESSA State plan with Proposed 2024–25 Amendments

Interested persons may submit written comments by February 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM, using the link below:

Public Comment on Proposed 2024–25 Amendment