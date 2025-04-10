Pitt County Middle Grades Teacher Named 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year

2025 NC Teacher of the Year Rachel Candaso

Rachel Candaso, a Pitt County Schools middle school teacher and AVID coordinator, is the 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made today at an awards luncheon honoring Candaso and eight other regional finalists at the Umstead Hotel in Cary.

State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green said educators like Candaso set the standard for achieving academic excellence in our public schools.

“Every student in North Carolina deserves a teacher like Ms. Candaso,” Green said. “It is clear that she is committed to a vision of comprehensive, intentional student preparation, empowering educators, families and communities to ensure that all students are poised for success."

In addition to being named the North Carolina Teacher of the Year only five years into her tenure in the classroom, Candaso also holds the title of Pitt County Schools’ Teacher of the Year and is a 2024-25 Kenan Fellows Program participant. She is also active in the Teach for America organization, having served as a storytelling fellow, advisory board member and corps member.

Candaso was drawn to the Northeast region of the state by the opportunity to contribute to addressing disparities in resources between rural and urban schools, and her efforts in her time as an educator reflect a lifelong commitment to this issue.

“By continuously learning, leading and innovating, I continue to strive to make a meaningful impact both within my school and in the broader community, working towards a more equitable educational system for all,” Candaso said.

Candaso is passionately committed to her rural community. Since the beginning of her journey as an educator, she has embraced the belief that it is a collective responsibility shared between teachers, families and the community to empower and prepare all students for college and career readiness in a global society – and that the success of our students is not the sole responsibility of our public schools alone.

“Rachel Candaso embodies the spirit of leadership and excellence that defines the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year,” Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Program Officer at the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Alfred Mays said. “Her commitment to addressing disparities in rural education and her deep belief in collective responsibility remind us that transformative teaching goes beyond the classroom. We are proud to honor an educator who is not only preparing students for the world but also strengthening the communities they come from.”

Candaso’s message to the teaching profession and the public at-large is clear: “Every teacher holds the power to shape the future by preparing students to excel in an ever-evolving society. However, this work is not the job of one teacher alone. Throughout a student’s K-12 educational journey, they may have over a dozen teachers supporting them through to high school graduation. It is the collaborative effort from every teacher in that student's life throughout their educational journey to ensure that they are working together to inspire and support them as they strive to reach their fullest potential.”

Candaso will spend the 2025-26 school year representing and advocating for North Carolina’s teachers. She will have the opportunity to participate in professional learning opportunities at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp. She will also be able to attend the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference with support from the Digital Learning Initiative, as well as travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC. Candaso will receive a mobile device from Lenovo, an engraved award, financial support to serve as a liaison for North Carolina Public Schools, a monetary award from Bojangles and a gift from Carolina Hunger Initiative. She will also receive a prize package and recognition during an NC State Athletics football game.

Throughout the 2025-26 school year, Candaso will work alongside the eight additional regional Teacher of the Year finalists. These teachers were also recognized today:

Southeast: Hannah Moon, Emsley A. Laney High School (New Hanover County Schools)

North Central: Tamika J. Farmer, G. W. Carver Elementary School (Edgecombe County Schools)

Sandhills: Dr. Anthony Martin, East Columbus Junior/Senior High School (Columbus County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Chanel Jones, Broadview Middle School (Alamance-Burlington School System)

Southwest: Yaronda Kilgo, Wingate Elementary School (Union County Public Schools)

Northwest: Tayler Bomar, Greenlee Primary School (Mitchell County Schools)

Western: Lydia Sale, West Elementary School (Swain County Schools)

Charter School: Lindsay Phillips, Mountain Island Charter School

North Carolina has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970. For more information on North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year recognition program, visit the program’s website. You also can follow the North Carolina Teacher of the Year finalists on social media at #NCTOYPOY.

With support from Equitable Advisors and PBS North Carolina, a recording of this year’s livestream of the Teacher of the Year event is available on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's YouTube channel.

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF) is a private foundation dedicated to advancing biomedical sciences and supporting the next generation of scientific researchers and educators. With a strong commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in science, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund has made a significant investment in the realm of STEM education. In the past 25 years, BWF has invested more than $100 million to support initiatives and networks in STEM education. In addition to funding, BWF provides opportunities for interactions with colleagues and engagement with the broader community of educators and grant recipients across other BWF education programs. BWF’s focus on support of education highlights the belief in the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of scientific discovery and addressing complex global challenges.