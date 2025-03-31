Cabarrus County Schools teacher named NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year
The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) proudly announces Summer Espinosa, a kindergarten teacher at W.R. Odell Primary School in Cabarrus County Schools, as the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the Elliott University Center Auditorium on the campus of UNC Greensboro. Prior to the recognition event finalists attended a week of professional development at the Truist Leadership Institute.
In its sixth year, this prestigious award aims to honor promising new leaders in North Carolina’s public and charter schools. This initiative recognizes the potential of beginning teachers, providing them with essential support and resources.
Ms. Espinosa’s kindergarten classroom is filled with energy, learning and community. A colleague shared about her: “Kindergarten has a huge impact on a child’s entire educational experience—and she is a bright light to North Carolina students.”
"At NCCAT, we believe that supporting and celebrating beginning teachers is essential to the future of education in North Carolina,” said NCCAT Executive Director Dr. M. Brock Womble. “The NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award recognizes educators who bring passion, innovation and excellence to their classrooms, making a positive impact on their students and communities. This year’s winner, Ms. Espinosa and all the finalists, exemplify the dedication and creativity that defines outstanding teaching.”
The Signature Sponsor for this year’s event is the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. “We believe that great teaching transforms lives. This award is not only a celebration of excellent beginning teachers, but also an investment in the future of education and the lasting impact across North Carolina,” said Alfred Mays, Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Program Officer at the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. “All of these individuals are outstanding educators and represent the innovation, resilience and passion that define the profession.”
The runner-up for the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year is Pieter Westerbeek a Special Education teacher at Knightdale High School in Wake County Public School System.
Finalists for the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award are:
- De'Ana Tyson, Alamance-Burlington School System
- Andrew Cerillo, Ashe County School System
- Luca Clemens, Asheville City School System
- Katherine (Kate) Hilsabeck, Bradford Preparatory School
- Malachi Curtis, Burke County Public School System
- Summer Espinosa, Cabarrus County School System
- Kalah Wilson, Carolina Charter Academy
- Lauren Oliver, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System
- Rebekah Byrd, Clinton City School System
- Haleigh Jo Baker, Cumberland County School System
- Julie Morgan, Currituck County School System
- Makenna Rose, Greene County School System
- Alexander (Alex) Holmes, Guilford County School System
- Scott Denton, Harnett County School System
- Amber Maxwell, Hoke County School System
- Grace Gaskins, Hyde County School System
- Emma Maney, Jackson County Public School System
- Priscilla Baker, Martin County School System
- Kevin Ojaniit, New Hanover County School System
- Yocelyn Almanza-Figueroa, Newton-Conover City School System
- Kristen Douglas, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAT)
- Estefania Page, Rutherford County School System
- Bella Dobbins, Stanly County School System
- Sydney Coe, Surry County School System
- Raven Spencer, Union County Public School System
- Pieter Westerbeek, Wake County Public School System
- Ashley Harper, Wayne County Public School System
Awards and Recognition
The NCCAT Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year receives:
- $5,000 cash prize
- Participation in a GoGlobal NC professional development trip in 2026
- Instructional supply funds for their school
The Runner-Up receives:
All Finalists receives:
- Travel and substitute costs to attend the NCCAT professional development week
Sponsors
NCCAT extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who make this program possible:
Signature Sponsor:
Teacher Stipend Sponsor
Silver Sponsor:
- Bojangles
- Dr. and Mrs. Jim and June Causby
Bronze Sponsors:
- Aetna
- Appalachian State University Reich College of Education
- Diamonds Direct
- Elizabeth City State University Department of Education
- Great Minds
- Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
- Lexia Learning
- North Carolina State University College of Education
- Schwartz Law, PLLC
- Western Carolina University College of Education and Allied Professions
- 95% Group
Patron Sponsors:
- Builder Services, Inc.
- Campbell Shatley, PLLC
- East Carolina University College of Education
- Pierce Group Benefits
- UNC-Asheville
- UNC-Charlotte CATO College of Education
- Wake Forest University Department of Education
Accommodations for the week of professional development were provided by the Truist Leadership Institute
Special Thanks
- The Beginning Teacher of the Year Steering Committee
- The Development Foundation of NCCAT, Inc. Board of Directors
- The NCCAT Board of Trustees
About NCCAT
The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) supports teachers and impacts students through exemplary professional development programs. By increasing teacher effectiveness, NCCAT strengthens public education across the state. NCCAT equips educators with innovative teaching methods, best practices, and resources to take back to their classrooms. To learn more about NCCAT’s programs, visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.
About Burroughs Wellcome Fund
The Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF) is a private foundation dedicated to advancing biomedical sciences and supporting the next generation of scientific researchers and educators. With a strong commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in science, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund has made a significant investment in the realm of STEM education. In the past 25 years, BWF has invested more than $100 million to support initiatives and networks in STEM education. In addition to funding, BWF provides opportunities for interactions with colleagues and engagement with the broader community of educators and grant recipients across other BWF education programs. BWF’s focus on support of education highlights the belief in the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of scientific discovery and addressing complex global challenges.
