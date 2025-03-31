Cabarrus County Schools teacher named NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year

The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) proudly announces Summer Espinosa, a kindergarten teacher at W.R. Odell Primary School in Cabarrus County Schools, as the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the Elliott University Center Auditorium on the campus of UNC Greensboro. Prior to the recognition event finalists attended a week of professional development at the Truist Leadership Institute.

In its sixth year, this prestigious award aims to honor promising new leaders in North Carolina’s public and charter schools. This initiative recognizes the potential of beginning teachers, providing them with essential support and resources.

Ms. Espinosa’s kindergarten classroom is filled with energy, learning and community. A colleague shared about her: “Kindergarten has a huge impact on a child’s entire educational experience—and she is a bright light to North Carolina students.”

"At NCCAT, we believe that supporting and celebrating beginning teachers is essential to the future of education in North Carolina,” said NCCAT Executive Director Dr. M. Brock Womble. “The NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award recognizes educators who bring passion, innovation and excellence to their classrooms, making a positive impact on their students and communities. This year’s winner, Ms. Espinosa and all the finalists, exemplify the dedication and creativity that defines outstanding teaching.”

The Signature Sponsor for this year’s event is the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. “We believe that great teaching transforms lives. This award is not only a celebration of excellent beginning teachers, but also an investment in the future of education and the lasting impact across North Carolina,” said Alfred Mays, Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Program Officer at the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. “All of these individuals are outstanding educators and represent the innovation, resilience and passion that define the profession.”

The runner-up for the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year is Pieter Westerbeek a Special Education teacher at Knightdale High School in Wake County Public School System.

Finalists for the NCCAT 2025 Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award are:

De'Ana Tyson, Alamance-Burlington School System

Andrew Cerillo, Ashe County School System

Luca Clemens, Asheville City School System

Katherine (Kate) Hilsabeck, Bradford Preparatory School

Malachi Curtis, Burke County Public School System

Summer Espinosa, Cabarrus County School System

Kalah Wilson, Carolina Charter Academy

Lauren Oliver, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System

Rebekah Byrd, Clinton City School System

Haleigh Jo Baker, Cumberland County School System

Julie Morgan, Currituck County School System

Makenna Rose, Greene County School System

Alexander (Alex) Holmes, Guilford County School System

Scott Denton, Harnett County School System

Amber Maxwell, Hoke County School System

Grace Gaskins, Hyde County School System

Emma Maney, Jackson County Public School System

Priscilla Baker, Martin County School System

Kevin Ojaniit, New Hanover County School System

Yocelyn Almanza-Figueroa, Newton-Conover City School System

Kristen Douglas, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies (NEAAT)

Estefania Page, Rutherford County School System

Bella Dobbins, Stanly County School System

Sydney Coe, Surry County School System

Raven Spencer, Union County Public School System

Pieter Westerbeek, Wake County Public School System

Ashley Harper, Wayne County Public School System

Awards and Recognition

The NCCAT Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Beginning Teacher of the Year receives:

$5,000 cash prize

Participation in a GoGlobal NC professional development trip in 2026

Instructional supply funds for their school

The Runner-Up receives:

All Finalists receives:

Travel and substitute costs to attend the NCCAT professional development week

Sponsors

NCCAT extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who make this program possible:

Signature Sponsor:

Teacher Stipend Sponsor

Silver Sponsor:

Bojangles

Dr. and Mrs. Jim and June Causby

Bronze Sponsors:

Aetna

Appalachian State University Reich College of Education

Diamonds Direct

Elizabeth City State University Department of Education

Great Minds

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Lexia Learning

North Carolina State University College of Education

Schwartz Law, PLLC

Western Carolina University College of Education and Allied Professions

95% Group

Patron Sponsors:

Builder Services, Inc.

Campbell Shatley, PLLC

East Carolina University College of Education

Pierce Group Benefits

UNC-Asheville

UNC-Charlotte CATO College of Education

Wake Forest University Department of Education

Accommodations for the week of professional development were provided by the Truist Leadership Institute

Special Thanks

The Beginning Teacher of the Year Steering Committee

The Development Foundation of NCCAT, Inc. Board of Directors

The NCCAT Board of Trustees

About NCCAT

The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) supports teachers and impacts students through exemplary professional development programs. By increasing teacher effectiveness, NCCAT strengthens public education across the state. NCCAT equips educators with innovative teaching methods, best practices, and resources to take back to their classrooms. To learn more about NCCAT’s programs, visit www.nccat.org or call 828-293-5202.

About Burroughs Wellcome Fund

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF) is a private foundation dedicated to advancing biomedical sciences and supporting the next generation of scientific researchers and educators. With a strong commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in science, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund has made a significant investment in the realm of STEM education. In the past 25 years, BWF has invested more than $100 million to support initiatives and networks in STEM education. In addition to funding, BWF provides opportunities for interactions with colleagues and engagement with the broader community of educators and grant recipients across other BWF education programs. BWF’s focus on support of education highlights the belief in the pivotal role it plays in shaping the future of scientific discovery and addressing complex global challenges.