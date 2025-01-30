Submit Release
Sullivan County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:13am

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led John Edward Saunders pleading guilty Wednesday to one count of use tax evasion.

Judge William Rogers accepted Saunders’ guilty plea, sentenced him to one year probation and granted judicial diversion. Judge Rogers ordered Saunders to pay restitution to the Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

