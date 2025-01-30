Sullivan County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led John Edward Saunders pleading guilty Wednesday to one count of use tax evasion.

Judge William Rogers accepted Saunders’ guilty plea, sentenced him to one year probation and granted judicial diversion. Judge Rogers ordered Saunders to pay restitution to the Department of Revenue.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

