Tornabene Wine Earns Prestigious Silver Medals at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Tornabene Wine secures Silver Medals for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Sparkling Wine at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Winning at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is an incredible honor. It reflects our passion for crafting elegant, high-quality wines that redefine sophistication.” — – Italia Tornabene

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tornabene Wine is proud to announce that all three of its wines have been awarded Silver Medals at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, one of the most prestigious wine competitions in the country.With nearly 5,500 entries from over 950 wineries, this year’s competition was a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of winemakers across the United States. Tornabene Wine stood out among the entries, earning Silver Medals for its:• 2022 Tornabene Wine Cabernet Sauvignon• 2022 Tornabene Wine Chardonnay• NV Tornabene Wine Sparkling Wine (Mimosa Magic)For Italia Tornabene, founder of Tornabene Wine, serial entrepreneur, and Miss New York 2024, this recognition is a milestone in her mission to create elegant, high-quality wines that blend sophistication with a modern, health-conscious approach.“This achievement is incredibly meaningful,” said Tornabene. “To have all three of our wines recognized in such a competitive field reaffirms the care and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle. My goal has always been to create wines that not only taste exquisite but also align with a refined, mindful lifestyle. This honor from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is a testament to that vision.”Tornabene Wine, known for its velvety-smooth reds, crisp and elegant whites, and brunch-perfect sparkling wines, has quickly gained a reputation for quality and innovation. The brand continues to expand its reach while maintaining its commitment to excellence.The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition is the largest competition of American wines, offering both industry professionals and consumers a glimpse into the best wines available today. The competition’s results serve as a benchmark for quality and craftsmanship in the industry.For more information about Tornabene Wine, visit www.TornabeneWine.com About Tornabene WineFounded by Italia Tornabene, a visionary entrepreneur and passionate wine enthusiast, Tornabene Wine is dedicated to creating high-quality, luxurious wines that enhance life’s most cherished moments. A portion of all proceeds supports EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit helping single mothers transition into entrepreneurship.Media Contact:Italia TornabeneTornabene Wine📧 Tornabeneitalia@iCloud.com📞 725-300-5142

