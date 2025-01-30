The co-impacts of climate action in cities

As more cities embark on climate-neutral trajectories, it is important to understand how actions will impact all stakeholders in a city: citizens and industry, as well as government agencies operating at the regional and national level. Here researchers offer an overview of scientific literature exploring the co-impacts of climate action in urban settings, both positive and negative. Additionally, they introduce a classification framework for structuring such co-impacts in Swedish cities.

The study reveals a predominant focus in the literature on the positive effects of climate action, neglecting potential adverse impacts. The authors find a pressing need to specify which city actors stand to benefit from specific climate interventions and which may be adversely affected. By understanding and addressing these impacts, cities can enhance the social acceptability of climate plans, facilitating their quicker implementation.