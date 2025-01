Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Reach USD 28.57 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 7.5% CAGR

Antimicrobial Packaging Market

The growing intake of packaged food worldwide is a prominent factor driving the antimicrobial packaging market.

The active constituents impede the growth of microorganisms by decreasing their growth rate or prolonging their lag period.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The antimicrobial packaging market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The antimicrobial packaging market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 28.57 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.78 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ?Antimicrobial films are procedures utilized to decrease, impede, or slow down decay microorganism's evolution in food commodities, thus prohibiting food spoilage. The antimicrobial filmsโ€™ productivity relies on antimicrobial agents, organic and man-made, relying on their sources and efficacy against microorganisms.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:The central antimicrobial constituent utilized in food packaging involves artificial organic substances such as ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA), fungicides, parabens, and other chemicals. Surging working women demographics, growing disposable income, and rising relocation rate towards cities are impacting the antimicrobial packaging market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ?๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐ˆ๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Mondiโ€ข DUNMOREโ€ข Dowโ€ข Avient Corporationโ€ข BioCote Limitedโ€ข Microban Internationalโ€ข Takex Labo Co. Ltd.๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:In January 2023, Dow Chemical Company initiated its contemporary elevated presentation film Dow INFINIA ProShield HP. The firm expressed that the film arrives with integral antimicrobial safeguarding for food packaging.In December 2022, BASF declared its association with StePac to advance the subsequent generation of green packaging.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Growing Acquisition of Green Commodities: The growing acquisition of eco-friendly commodity packaging approaches, which engage several substances and production methodologies to package commodities with low ecological influence and energy intake, is a factor anticipated to push the market demand in the near future.Enhanced Hygiene: Antimicrobial packaging solutions provide many advantages over traditional substances, such as enhanced hygiene, sterility, and convenience. Its usage in healthcare offers an additional stratum of defense against detrimental pathogens. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on antimicrobial packaging market sales.Increased Food Security: Antimicrobial packaging enhances food security by impeding mold and pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli. It also assists in decreasing food wastage by expanding the durability of bakery commodities.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest antimicrobial packaging market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to speedy population growth and surging consumer consciousness about personal hygiene.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025-2034. This can be attributed to an extensive ratio of the North American population disbursing extra money on packaged foods.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?By Pack Type Outlook:โ€ข Bagsโ€ข Pouchesโ€ข Traysโ€ข Carton Packagesโ€ข Cups & Lidsโ€ข OthersBy Technology Outlook:โ€ข Controlled Releaseโ€ข ActiveBy Base Material Outlookโ€ข Plasticsโ€ข Biopolymerโ€ข Paper & Paperboardโ€ข Aluminum Foilโ€ข Other MaterialsBy Antimicrobial Agents Outlookโ€ข Organic Acidโ€ข Bacteriocinsโ€ข Enzymesโ€ข Essential Oilโ€ข Metal Ions & Oxidizersโ€ข Other AgentsBy End-Use Industry Outlookโ€ข Food & Beveragesโ€ข Healthcareโ€ข Personal Careโ€ข Consumer Goodsโ€ข Other IndustriesBy Regional Outlookโ€ข North Americao USo Canadaโ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africaโ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the antimicrobial packaging market?The market size was valued at USD 12.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 28.57 billion by 2034.Which segment by base material held the largest antimicrobial packaging market share in 2024?The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What are the regions covered in the market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐Œ๐‘'๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ƒ๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Antimicrobial Packaging Industry Hits Milestone - Projected at USD 28.57 Billion by 2034 with a Striking 7.5% CAGR๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market:Specialty Enzymes Market:Unmanned Composites Market:Wafer Processing Equipment Market:Tire Recycling Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.