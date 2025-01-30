Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Reach USD 28.57 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 7.5% CAGR

Antimicrobial Packaging Market

The growing intake of packaged food worldwide is a prominent factor driving the antimicrobial packaging market.

The active constituents impede the growth of microorganisms by decreasing their growth rate or prolonging their lag period.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The antimicrobial packaging market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The antimicrobial packaging market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 28.57 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.78 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠?Antimicrobial films are procedures utilized to decrease, impede, or slow down decay microorganism's evolution in food commodities, thus prohibiting food spoilage. The antimicrobial films’ productivity relies on antimicrobial agents, organic and man-made, relying on their sources and efficacy against microorganisms.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The central antimicrobial constituent utilized in food packaging involves artificial organic substances such as ethylene diamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA), fungicides, parabens, and other chemicals. Surging working women demographics, growing disposable income, and rising relocation rate towards cities are impacting the antimicrobial packaging market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠?𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐈𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• BASF SE• Mondi• DUNMORE• Dow• Avient Corporation• BioCote Limited• Microban International• Takex Labo Co. Ltd.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:In January 2023, Dow Chemical Company initiated its contemporary elevated presentation film Dow INFINIA ProShield HP. The firm expressed that the film arrives with integral antimicrobial safeguarding for food packaging.In December 2022, BASF declared its association with StePac to advance the subsequent generation of green packaging.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Growing Acquisition of Green Commodities: The growing acquisition of eco-friendly commodity packaging approaches, which engage several substances and production methodologies to package commodities with low ecological influence and energy intake, is a factor anticipated to push the market demand in the near future.Enhanced Hygiene: Antimicrobial packaging solutions provide many advantages over traditional substances, such as enhanced hygiene, sterility, and convenience. Its usage in healthcare offers an additional stratum of defense against detrimental pathogens. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on antimicrobial packaging market sales.Increased Food Security: Antimicrobial packaging enhances food security by impeding mold and pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli. It also assists in decreasing food wastage by expanding the durability of bakery commodities.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest antimicrobial packaging market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to speedy population growth and surging consumer consciousness about personal hygiene.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025-2034. This can be attributed to an extensive ratio of the North American population disbursing extra money on packaged foods.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Pack Type Outlook:• Bags• Pouches• Trays• Carton Packages• Cups & Lids• OthersBy Technology Outlook:• Controlled Release• ActiveBy Base Material Outlook• Plastics• Biopolymer• Paper & Paperboard• Aluminum Foil• Other MaterialsBy Antimicrobial Agents Outlook• Organic Acid• Bacteriocins• Enzymes• Essential Oil• Metal Ions & Oxidizers• Other AgentsBy End-Use Industry Outlook• Food & Beverages• Healthcare• Personal Care• Consumer Goods• Other IndustriesBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the antimicrobial packaging market?The market size was valued at USD 12.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 28.57 billion by 2034.Which segment by base material held the largest antimicrobial packaging market share in 2024?The plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What are the regions covered in the market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034. 