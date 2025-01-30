eHealth Exchange Announces New Board Members and Leadership Appointments To Advance Payer and Public Health Strategies

eHealth Exchange Enhances Diversity and Perspectives Guiding Its Mission

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange, one of the nation's largest health information networks, announces new board of directors. Four esteemed leaders will strengthen the organization’s alignment with its payer and public health strategies and enhance the diversity of perspectives guiding its mission.

New board members include:

Doug Dietzman, managing director, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

J.T. Lane, chief population health and innovation officer, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Bryant Thomas Karras, MD, chief medical informatics officer and senior epidemiologist, Washington State Department of Health

Michael Marchant, director of digital applications, Sutter Community Connect and Enterprise Data Integration, Sutter Health

In addition, the eHealth Exchange Board appoints new officers to support the network’s corporate governance:

Pam Matthews, CEO of East Tennessee Health Information Network, is board chair.

John Kansky, president and CEO of Indiana Health Information Exchange, is board vice chair.

Patti Cuartas, executive director and associate chief medical informatics officer, Mount Sinai Health System, is treasurer.

Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas Networks for Health, is secretary.

The eHealth Exchange Board of Directors provides critical oversight of the organization’s financial, legal, risk, and strategic initiatives. Its representatives work to ensure the corporation fulfills its non-profit mission to improve patient care, reduce costs, streamline disability benefit claims, and enhance public health capabilities through secure, trusted, and interoperable health information exchange.

“These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring balanced representation across key healthcare sectors,” said Jay Nakashima, president of eHealth Exchange. “The insights and leadership of our new board members will be invaluable as we advance initiatives to improve health outcomes, foster collaboration, and promote secure health data sharing nationwide.”

To view the full eHealth Exchange Board of Directors, please visit https://ehealthexchange.org/what-we-do/governance/corporate/.

About the eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 250 million patients and processes roughly 21 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 85 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states – as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA as a Designated QHIN. See: https://ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange.

Contact:

Tina Feldmann Jane Bryant eHealth Exchange Spire Communications tfeldmann@ehealthexchange.org jbryant@spirecomm.com 480.888.6129 571.235.4822

