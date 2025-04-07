Oragenics, Inc. Participates in the 3rd Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit

SARASOTA, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel intranasal therapies for brain-related disorders, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Kelly participated in a panel discussion at the 3rd Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit, which took place April 1-3, 2025, in Boston, MA.

The conference brought together industry leaders to discuss the latest innovations in intranasal drug delivery, with a focus on CNS therapeutics, emergency-use treatments, and infectious disease applications. Dr. Kelly shared key insights on optimizing intranasal drug delivery, its advantages in neurological treatment, and Oragenics' approach to improving concussion patient outcomes.

Oragenics is advancing ONP-002, a novel neurosteroid designed to treat mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) aka concussion, leveraging intranasal administration for rapid absorption and targeted brain delivery. The company’s participation in this summit underscores its commitment to innovation in non-invasive CNS therapeutics and sharing insights with the intranasal research community.

For more information about the 3rd Nasal Formulation & Delivery Summit, visit https://www.nasal-formulation-delivery.com/ .

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders, including its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The Company is also advancing proprietary powder formulations and intranasal delivery technology to enhance drug administration. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com .

