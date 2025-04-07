Jeune Aesthetics Appoints Marc Forth as Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc. (“Jeune”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) leveraging Krystal’s clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address and reverse the biology of aging skin, announced today the appointment of Marc Forth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. A veteran of the healthcare industry, Mr. Forth has over 30 years of commercial and executive leadership experience, with an extensive track record of building innovative companies as well as launching and commercializing leading brands, including BOTOX®, one of the most widely recognized global brands. Mr. Forth has also served as a valuable contributor on Jeune’s board of directors since February 2021.

“I am excited to welcome Marc to the team as we embark on the next stage of growth at Jeune,” said Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech and Chairman of Jeune Aesthetics. “Marc brings decades of leadership experience to Jeune, and I look forward to working with him to maximize the value of our rejuvenative aesthetics platform.”

Mr. Forth brings to Jeune wide-ranging experience as both a corporate and commercial leader in the areas of therapeutics and aesthetics. Prior to joining Jeune, Mr. Forth was President and Chief Executive Officer of AEON Biopharma, where he led the exclusive regional licensure for therapeutic use of botulinum toxin type A complex agent ABP-450 from Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and then oversaw a comprehensive clinical development program for ABP-450 targeting indications in neurology, gastroenterology, and neuro/psychiatry. Before his time at AEON Biopharma, Mr. Forth was Senior Vice President of Allergan PLC and Division Head for the U.S. Neurosciences, Urology and Medical Dermatology Divisions. During his 16-year tenure at Allergan, Mr. Forth was responsible for all aspects of the commercialization of both current and future products within neurosciences, urology and medical dermatology, including BOTOX® Therapeutic. Earlier in his career, Mr. Forth led the planning and execution of the integrated marketing plans for BOTOX® Cosmetic in the United States, where he was instrumental in building out a comprehensive consumer promotional platform. Prior to Allergan, Mr. Forth held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and public relations at TAP Pharmaceuticals and WSW Associates. Mr. Forth received a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Fresno and a Graduate Marketing Certification from Southern Methodist University.

“I am thrilled to be joining Jeune as CEO as it takes the next step forward in its growth journey,” said Mr. Forth. “With Krystal’s FDA-validated gene delivery platform at its core, Jeune is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for fundamentally rejuvenative treatments to address aging skin. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to create long-term value, drive investment, and establish Jeune as the leader in rejuvenative aesthetics.”

About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., including statements about the growing demand for fundamentally rejuvenative treatments to address aging skin and Jeune being uniquely positioned to meet that demand; plans to create long-term value, drive investment in Jeune, and establish Jeune as the leader in rejuvenative aesthetics; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials, the availability or commercial potential of Jeune’s investigative products, and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s and Jeune’s views as of the date of this press release. Krystal and Jeune anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their views to change. However, while Krystal and Jeune may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s and Jeune’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette, PhD

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com

