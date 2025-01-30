Submit Release
NUJ council election results 2025-2027

Election results for contested seats on the Ethics and Freelance Industrial councils.

Mariam Elsayeh Ibrahim has been elected to the Ethics Council Freelance seat.

Alistair Dabbs has been elected to the Freelance Industrial Council – Continental Europe seat. 

V0290_1 NUJ Council Elections 2025-27 RoV 290125.pdf

 

Results-V0290_1-Freelance Industrial council - Continental Europe.csv

 

Results-V0290_1-Ethics council - Freelance seat.csv

