McCullough publishes progress report of PSNI Review

Angus McCullough KC has issued a Progress Report in relation to the work of the Review that he is conducting into the conduct of the PSNI arising from concerns raised in relation to surveillance of journalists, lawyers and other groups.

Mr McCullough is the independent reviewer appointed by the Chief Constable of PSNI to examine conduct by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The NUJ is represented on the expert and stakeholders group set up to advise Mr McCullough. The group is not involved in the day to day investigative process.

In a report to the policing board in 2024 the PSNI admitted making 823 applications for communications data for journalists and lawyers over a 13-year period from 2011-2024.

In his progress, Mr McCullough confirmed that his review has received “about 50 responses from a wide variety of individuals and on behalf of two organisations”.

Approximately 80 percent of responses have been from journalists and lawyers.

A “small number of responses”, around five, “relate largely or entirely to matters outside” his terms of reference.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, welcomed Mr McCullough's confirmation that PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, “has been proactive in ensuring that we have and unrestricted access to PSNI personnel and materials”.

He said:

"The McCullough Review is a work in progress. It is an independent process and is being given a fair wind. It is a significant initiative and the NUJ acknowledges the commitment of Mr McCullough and his team.”

The progress review may be viewed here: News and Updates | McCullough Review

