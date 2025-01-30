Introducing Boys From The North: The Latest Single from Upside of Maybe

Upside Of Maybe Upside Of Maybe New Album Sinners & Saints

Track Title: Boys From The North Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: 31st January 2025 ISRC Code: USCGH2537319

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Canada - Upside of Maybe, the chart-topping Canadian band, is back with a new single that is sure to captivate listeners. Titled "Boys From The North," this latest release showcases the band's signature sound and highlights their growth as artists."Boys From The North" is a powerful and energetic track that tells the story of a group of friends from the northern regions of Canada. The song celebrates the bond and camaraderie between these boys, who have grown up together and faced life's challenges side by side. With its catchy chorus and infectious beat, this song is bound to become a fan favorite.Upside of Maybe has been making waves in the Canadian music scene since their debut in 2015. With their unique blend of rock, pop, and folk influences, the band has gained a loyal following and has earned critical acclaim for their music. "Boys From The North" is the latest addition to their impressive discography, and it is already receiving rave reviews from music critics.The band's lead singer, John Smith, shared his excitement about the release, stating, "We are thrilled to share 'Boys From The North' with our fans. This song is a tribute to our roots and the friendships that have shaped us as individuals and as a band. We hope that listeners will connect with the song and feel the same sense of nostalgia and pride that we do.""Boys From The North" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can also catch Upside of Maybe performing live at various venues across Canada this summer. With this latest release, the band continues to solidify their place in the Canadian music scene and is poised for even greater success in the future.For more information on Upside of Maybe and their music, visit their website or follow them on social media. Don't miss out on "Boys From The North" and be sure to catch the band's electrifying live performances.Contact Upside of Maybe at info@upsideofmaybe.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

