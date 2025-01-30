Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Sail to US$ 265.80 Billion Registering With a 15.4% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

Lithium-Ion Battery Market.

Growing funding in renewable energy reservation solutions is driving the market demand

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our lithium-ion battery market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 63.51 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 265.80 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 15.4% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The lithium-ion is the most approved replenishable battery chemistry utilized today. Lithium-ion batteries fuel the gadgets one utilizes daily, such as mobile phones and electric vehicles. They comprise solitary or manifold lithium-ion cells together with the defensive circuit board.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:In a lithium-ion battery, lithium ions move amidst the cathode and the anode deep down. Electrons progress in the facing direction in the exterior circuit. This relocation is the reason the battery fuels the gadget as it generates the electric current. These batteries play an important part in reserving solar and wind energy pushing the lithium-ion battery market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Technological Progressions: Progression in technology has improved battery productivity and decreased prices, which is aiding in market growth by rendering them more approachable across industries. The growing acquisition of movable electronic gadgets, from smartphones to laptops, is boosting the demand for lithium-ion battery market growth.Surge in Acquisition of Electric Vehicles: The acquisition of electric vehicles has become a notable cause for the speedy growth of the market. In 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) registered that the worldwide sale of electric vehicles had set foot on roughly 14 million units, rendering a sizeable surge in the market's reach.Rising Government Initiatives: Governments globally are executing strategies and offering fiscal inducements to encourage the advancement and acquisition of lithium-ion batteries. For instance, in September 2024, the US Department of Energy declared over USD 3 billion for 25 programs covering 14 states to improve household production of progressive batteries and substances.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• BYD Company Limited• Clarion Power Solutions• Contemporary Ampere Technology Co. Ltd• Hitachi, Ltd• Johnson Controls• LG Chem, Ltd• Panasonic Corporation• Renault Group• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd• Tesla• Toshiba Corporation𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The lithium-ion battery market segmentation is based on material, product, type, capacity, voltage, industry, and region.• By industry analysis, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing demand for mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables.• By material analysis, the cathode material segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its important part in deciding the energy density, life cycle, and presentation of lithium-ion batteries.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the lithium-ion battery market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the region's robust presence in critical battery makers, the speedily evolving EV industry, and the growing demand for consumer electronics.North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the lithium-ion battery market?The market size was valued at USD 63.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 265.80 billion by 2034.Which region held the largest lithium-ion battery market share?In 2024, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery market.Which segment by industry accounted for the market share in 2024?In 2024, consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. 