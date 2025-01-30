Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Success of ‘Visions of America’ Sale at Sotheby’s New York

The firm is now accepting consignments for upcoming events in London, Hong Kong, and New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of yesterday evening’s ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale held at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York. The auction, streamed live to the world, saw over US$140 in aggregate bids placed.

Held as part of Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’ sale series, select Sotheby’s International Realty properties were auctioned as part of the week-long celebration of art, culture, and design, highlighting the pioneering spirit of American innovation and artistry. With an audience of more than 100 in attendance, Sotheby’s auctioneer Phyllis Kao fielded bids from property connoisseurs in the room, online, and via telephone, competing to own these marquee properties.

“The success of our ‘Visions of America’ series underscores the continued strength of the luxury market, and the demand for auction as we move into 2025,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “By continuing to flex our unmatched—and ever-expanding—global buyer network, we’re in a prime position to deliver outstanding results for sellers in the coming year, while providing buyers with our singularly exclusive access to the world’s finest real estate at auction.”

Facts & figures from the auction

— Over US$140 million in aggregate bids placed

— 61.52%% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

— Competitive bidding and participation from property connoisseurs across 9 US states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, South Carolina, and Texas

Additional auction highlights

'The House on King’s Point’, a newly built masterpiece of design by world-renowned architecture firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA)—set within the exclusive Sea Island Development on Saint Simons Island in Georgia—saw 7 bidders competing for a sale price of US$8.624 million, in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

217 Second Avenue North, a historic architectural gem in Downtown Nashville offering a unique live/work opportunity with zoning for residential and professional spaces, saw 7 bidders competing for a sale price of US$5.768 million in cooperation with Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.

The sale will conclude online with the auction of 3000 Mount Veeder Road, listed by Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of The Goodrich Group at Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage. Set in the heart of Napa Valley, California’s prestigious Mount Veeder AVA, the property is an architectural masterpiece offering spanning valley and vineyard vistas. Covering approximately 130 acres, the estate blends modernism, Art Deco, and Deconstructivism, creating a one-of-a-kind residence designed by United Kingdom-based architect David Connor. Surrounded by eight-plus acres of award-winning Cabernet vineyards, the property includes a tranquil pool, a two-bedroom caretaker’s home, and a towering guest structure—said to be the tallest in Napa County—offering a rare combination of exceptional architecture and viticulture.

Listed for US$19 million, with starting bids expected between US$7.5 million and US$14 million, bidding is set to open online at conciergeauctions.com on 12 February and culminate on 25 February.

The Veeder House wines, direct from Napa Valley, will also take center stage in the Sotheby’s American Terroir wine auction. Harvested from premier Cabernet Sauvignon vines from the property, these vintages—spanning 2009 to 2021—are celebrated for their intensity and complexity. Crafted in collaboration with acclaimed winemaker Chad Alexander, the wines reflect the elegance and depth that define Mount Veeder's renowned terroir. Bidding for the online auction is now open and will conclude on 27 February starting at 10 AM EST. Visit sothebys.com for more information and to register to bid.

The firm is now accepting consignments for upcoming events at Sotheby’s London in May, Sotheby’s Maison in Hong Kong in September, and Sotheby’s New York in December.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

