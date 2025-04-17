Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions—Vail & Beaver Creek's Largest Private Residence Pending Sale for $US7 Million After 38 Days

Largest private home in Vail and Beaver Creek, spanning 20,210sf Designed by renowned architect Charles Sink World-class skiing, dining, recreation Grand entertaining spaces, wine salon, indoor pool, spa, and sauna Set on 1.5 acres within Beaver Creek with views of ski slopes, golf course, and creek

Colorado Estate Pending Sale In Cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

The exclusivity of owning the largest private residence in Vail and Beaver Creek piqued the interest of a highly selective group of buyers” — Malia Cox Nobrega

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that the largest private residence in the prestigious ski communities of Vail and Beaver Creek, Colorado, is pending sale for US$7 million after just 38 days of auction marketing. Listed for US$25 million, the estate located at 181 South Fairway Drive was offered in cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The exclusivity of owning the largest private residence in Vail and Beaver Creek piqued the interest of a highly selective group of buyers,” said Malia Cox Nobrega with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions provided the ideal platform to connect motivated buyers with this exceptional opportunity.”

Spanning 20,210 square feet and designed by renowned architect Charles Sink, this grand estate is ideal for entertaining, featuring ballroom-inspired spaces, a wine salon with capacity for 2,000 bottles, and dual kitchens. The nearly 3,000-square-foot primary suite includes private lounges, expansive closets, and a staircase leading to the indoor pool and spa.

Located in the exclusive Beaver Creek Resort, the estate offers premier access to world-class skiing, hiking, and biking on 2,082 acres of trails. Residents enjoy effortless living with Beaver Creek’s 24-hour “Dial-a-Ride” service, multiple terraces, a gazebo with an outdoor kitchenette, and scenic views of the creek and golf course.

“Beaver Creek remains one of the most sought-after luxury destinations in Colorado,” said Cox Nobrega. “With this exclusive location and exceptional amenities, this estate offers a rare opportunity in an incredibly desirable mountain retreat, and the successful sale reflects the high demand for such a property.”

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.