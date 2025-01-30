Chronic Lower Back Pain Market set to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Lower Back Pain - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Lower Back Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Lower Back Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report:

• The Chronic Lower Back Pain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% due to increasing awareness, better diagnosis, and the launch of emerging therapies.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) in the United States were approximately 31 million in 2023.

• The United States accounted for the largest diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP, representing about 45% of the total 7MM cases in 2023. In comparison, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 40% and 15%, respectively.

• Among the EU4 countries, Spain had the highest number of prevalent CLBP cases (8.6 million), followed by Germany (6.3 million), while France had the lowest number (5 million) in 2023.

• In 2023, it was estimated that approximately 8 million diagnosed CLBP cases were in the age group of 70 years and older in the United States.

• The Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutics Market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 6 billion in 2023.

• The United States accounted for the highest Chronic Lower Back Pain therapeutics market size, representing approximately 69% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2023, compared to other major markets like EU4 and Japan.

• In January 2025, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. received FDA clearance for a new Smart Tip designed to access medial branch nerves for managing chronic low back pain. The ioveraº system offers a drug-free solution using cryoneurolysis to block pain signals temporarily.

• Emerging therapies for CLBP include Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), SEMDEXA (SP-102), and others.

• Key companies involved in the Chronic Lower Back Pain market include Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal and Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics Inc., Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others.

• The Chronic Lower Back Pain therapeutics market is expected to expand due to increased awareness, improved diagnosis, and the introduction of new therapies.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Overview

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is widespread and likely to affect everyone at one point. The exact cause of lower back pain is not found yet. Long-term lower back pain (over 3 months) is called CLBP. CLBP is the second leading cause of disability worldwide, being a significant welfare and economic problem. The prevalence of CLBP in adults has increased significantly in the last decade and is continuously increasing vividly in the aging population. CLBP has adverse physical and psychological repercussions. It creates a significant economic burden due to loss of function, loss of work productivity, treatment costs, and disability payments.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Prevalent Cases of CLBP

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLBP

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLBP

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CLBP,

Chronic Lower Back Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Lower Back Pain market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the market uptake of chronic lower back pain by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and the sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessmentt section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies

• Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

• TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

• Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486): Cogent Biosciences, Inc. / Plexxikon Inc.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Strengths

• The market benefits from a growing range of treatment options, including non-opioid analgesics, regenerative therapies, and minimally invasive procedures, addressing the need for safer and more effective solutions.

• Increased awareness campaigns and improved diagnostic tools are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses, enhancing patient access to appropriate treatment options.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Opportunities

• The rise of digital health solutions, including AI-driven pain management apps, wearable technologies, and physical therapy innovations, presents new avenues for market expansion.

• Increased funding for novel therapies, such as biologics and gene-based treatments, provides opportunities for breakthrough innovations that could transform the treatment landscape.

Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex Holding, Mesoblast Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Kolon Life Science, Eliem Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Sollis Therapeutics, Medtronic Spinal and Biologics, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics Inc., Pfizer, Persica Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Vertanical GmbH, Stayble Therapeutics, SpineThera, and others.

• Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies: Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), SEMDEXA (SP-102), and others.

• Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Lower Back Pain current marketed and Chronic Lower Back Pain emerging therapies

• Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Dynamics: Chronic Lower Back Pain market drivers and Chronic Lower Back Pain market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Chronic Lower Back Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

