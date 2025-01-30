Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Set for Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report provides insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report:

• The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD), followed by Italy and France. Germany had the lowest diagnosed prevalent cases of SSc-ILD.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent SSc-ILD cases in 2023 were in the 65 and above age group, with the lowest in the 0-18 age group.

• In 2023, the majority of diagnosed SSc-ILD cases in the US were found to have moderate severity.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest Systemic Sclerosis-associated Lung Disease market size in 2023.

• In July 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the U.S. FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for OFEV® (nintedanib), investigating it as a potential treatment for children and adolescents (6-17 years) with fibrosing interstitial lung disease (ILD).

• The current SSc-ILD pipeline includes potential therapies such as PRA023, belimumab (GSK1550188), and vixarelimab (KPL-716), among others.

• Key companies involved in the SSc-ILD treatment market include Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences Inc., Roche, Acceleron Pharma, Talaris Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, and others.

• The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Lung Disease market is expected to grow significantly, driven by new therapy approvals and advancements in treatment options.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is characterized by fibrosis, vasculopathy, and inflammation, affecting multiple organs. Pulmonary involvement can lead to interstitial lung disease (ILD) and/or pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). While the exact cause of SSc-ILD is unclear, environmental, immune, and genetic factors are implicated. SSc patients are at high risk of developing ILD, which can result in lung inflammation and scarring, leading to respiratory failure.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• PRA023: Merck

• GSK1550188/Belimumab (BENLYSTA): GlaxoSmithKline

• Vixarelimab - Genentech

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Strengths

• Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and patients has led to earlier diagnosis and intervention, improving treatment outcomes for Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD).

• The approval of targeted therapies like nintedanib (OFEV) and ongoing research into novel antifibrotic and immunomodulatory treatments have expanded the treatment landscape, enhancing patient care.

Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Opportunities

• Several promising drugs in clinical trials, including biologics and novel antifibrotic agents, present an opportunity for market expansion and improved treatment efficacy.

• Increasing insurance coverage and government initiatives to support rare disease treatments are enhancing patient access to advanced therapies, driving market growth.

Scope of the Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Prometheus Biosciences Inc., Roche, Acceleron Pharma, Talaris Therapeutics, Kadmon Corporation, and others.

• Key Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies: PRA023, belimumab (GSK1550188), and vixarelimab (KPL-716), among others.

• Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease emerging therapies

• Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

4. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

9. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

11. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

16. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

17. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix

18. Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

