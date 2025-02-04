Gourmet Festival 'Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum' Scheduled to be held from May 16 (Fri) to May 18 (Sun)

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Sushi-Making Experience 1 Sushi-Making Experience 2 Sushi-Making Experience 3 Scene of last year's event

JAPAN, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2025 Executive Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will host a large-scale gourmet festival, "Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum," showcasing Tokyo's diverse culinary delights to people across Japan and around the world.

The event, featuring popular restaurants from Tokyo, will take place over three days from May 16 (Fri) to May 18 (Sun), 2025, in Ariake, Tokyo.

At last year's event, about 64,000 visitors attended, with many expressing their appreciation for Tokyo's high-quality cuisine, the enjoyable atmosphere of simply walking through the venue, and their desire to visit the featured restaurants in person.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s festival will feature over 40 renowned restaurants from Tokyo, trending restaurants featured in the media, and historic long-established eateries.

Additionally, to celebrate the Sales of Sake, Shochu, etc. designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2024, the festival will offer a selection of Japanese sake and shochu for purchase.

Furthermore, to provide a more immersive experience beyond just eating, we will hold workshops on Japanese food culture and live music performances, welcoming visitors of all ages, from children to adults.

In particular, the workshop will provide a rare opportunity to learn how to professionally make sushi, one of the iconic elements of Japanese cuisine.

English-speaking staff will be available at the venue, ensuring that international visitors can enjoy the event with ease.

For more details, visit our official website and follow us on social media, where we will be providing regular updates of our featured menu and exclusive promotional offers.



The official website：https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/

The official Social Media：

Ｘ: https://x.com/tt_d_museum/

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/tokyotokyo.delicious.museum/

Workshops to Experience Japanese Food Culture

Sushi-Making

This workshop allows participants to learn how to make sushi directly from a sushi chef. Experienced professionals, including a sushi master with over 30 years of experience and a former head chef at a top Tokyo restaurant, will provide clear and easy-to-follow guidance. Take this opportunity to experience Japan’s traditional craftsmanship firsthand. They can also enjoy the sushi they make themselves.

Interpreters are available, so overseas guests can also enjoy the experience.

Reservations are required and will be accepted from around the end of February. Details will be announced on the website and Social Media.

List of Confirmed Participating Stores

＜Food＞

AL MINA

ALDO Peruvian Cuisine

BLUE ENTRANCE KITCHEN

CACHETTE965

GENEI.WAGAN

HAL YAMASHITA

HIBIYAKIIMO TOKYO

Kalpasi

kamotosake

LA BETTOLA da Ochiai

Piatto Suzuki

shiawasezanmai

Shisen Hanten

Shojin Cuisine DAIGO

Sushi Hajime

Suzunari

TOKYO YAMANOTE CULINARY INSTITUTE

unagi NYOROSUKE

YORONIKU

＜Product sales, workshops, administration＞

Conveyor belt HAZAI SUSHI

HELLO! DONUTS

KITAICHI SHIKKITEN

Meijiza

Niigata Rice Flour Sweets

Ohsyo Kajuen

Sales of Sake, Shochu, etc.

SHIMA with TOKYO JAPAN campaign

shinbashi shinshodo

*As of February 4, 2025 (more vendors will be added as needed)

*The “Sake and Shochu Sales” will be sold as take-out items.

*For details of the participating stores, please visit their official websites.

Event Summary

Title：Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum

Dates: 2025 May 16 (Fri) - 17 (Sat), 11:00 - 21:30 each day (last order 21:00)

2025 May 18 (Sun) 11:00 - 20:30 (last order 20:00)

Venue: Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo Symbol Promenade Park Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza

(Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

3 min. walk from Ariake Sta. on the Yurikamome Line

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Sta. on the Yurikamome Line

Admission fee: Free (food and drink not included)

*The event will be held rain or shine (in case of inclement weather, the event may be cancelled at the discretion of the organizer).

