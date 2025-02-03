Mindtech Showcases AI-Powered Synthetic Data Tools at TECHEX London for Faster, More Accurate Vision Systems

Mindtech's AI synthetic data training solutions revolutionize vision systems—delivering accuracy at just 10% the cost and 10x faster than legacy methods

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindtech, a global leader in synthetic data for AI training, is excited to announce its participation at TECHEX, Intelligent Automation taking place on 5–6 February at Booth #62 in London. The event promises to be a pivotal moment for innovation in the automotive AI sector, and Mindtech is eager to demonstrate its commitment to advancing AI training through its state-of-the-art platforms.

With AI adoption accelerating across industries, companies are facing challenges in sourcing diverse, high-quality synthetic data to train reliable models. According to recent industry insights, the global AI training data market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2%, with demand for AI-powered vision safety solutions driving significant investment in AI applications.

“The next generation of AI requires more than just data; it needs high-quality, unbiased, and diverse training data,” said Chris Longstaff, COO at Mindtech. “Our synthetic data for AI training allows developers to create hyper-realistic content tailored to their specific use cases, eliminating bottlenecks in AI model development and ensuring robust real-world performance. We see increasing demand for our sustainable, ethical training data as our customers realize the benefits”

At TECHEX, Intelligent Automation, Mindtech will showcase how its platforms enable all businesses involved in computer vision to accelerate development cycles and improve AI model accuracy. Key highlights include:

•Chameleon Platform – A powerful synthetic data generator that creates photorealistic training datasets, reducing AI development costs and time-to-market.

•Dolphin DataOps Platform – A comprehensive AI-powered image data analysis platform that streamlines dataset management and annotation for scalable AI projects.

•Mindtech Training Ready Data Packs – Enabling the fastest time to market, with use case and application specific data

As industries embrace AI for automation, safety, and personalization, the need for synthetic data for AI training has never been greater. Mindtech’s cutting-edge solutions are being used across autonomous driving, industrial automation, and smart city development, ensuring that AI models are equipped to perform flawlessly in diverse real-world environments.

“Our presence at TECHEX, Intelligent Automation reflects our dedication to innovation in the AI industry,” said Steve Harris, CEO at Mindtech. “With our synthetic data solutions, we are not just keeping pace with change—we are leading it, providing the tools the industry needs to harness the power of AI effectively.”

Visit Mindtech at TECHEX, Intelligent Automation at Booth #62, London Olympia. Attendees can register FREE for TECHEX, Intelligent Automation on 5–6 February to explore live demonstrations and engage with AI experts on the future of AI training data.

Editors Notes

About Mindtech

Mindtech Global software platforms for vision data analysis and synthetic data creation empower businesses to develop robust AI-based computer vision solutions. Our technology enables customers to achieve orders of magnitude faster time to market and reduce development costs to a fraction of traditional methods.

Headquartered in the UK with operations in the US and Far East, Mindtech is backed by investors including Appen, Deeptech Labs, Edge, In-Q-Tel and Mercia.

For interviews, media images, or demo requests, visit www.mindtech.global.

